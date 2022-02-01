‘Belated’: Ellie Taylor & Kaden Kearney Among Four Cast In FX Comedy Pilot

FX has rounded out the cast of the Peter Tolan comedy pilot Belated. Joining lead Kal Penn are Ellie Taylor, Kaden Kearney, Amir Bageria and EaeMya ThynGi.

FX

Tolan, co-creator of FX’s Rescue Me, is writing, directing and executive producing the semi-autobiographical pilot, with Nick Alford of Cloudland also executive producing for FX Productions.

Belated is a half-hour comedy following an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Sachin (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay (Kearney), a 17-year-old trans teen, as Sachin and his ex-wife (Taylor) and children (Bageria and ThynGi) attempt to find their new normal.

Comedian, actor and writer Taylor recently completed her latest stand-up tour Don’t Got This. Her first book My Child and Other Mistakes was published by Hodder Studio in 2021 and is a Sunday Times Best Seller. Taylor, who is hosting Season 5 of The Great British Pottery Throwdown on Channel 4, was was one of five UK comedians to be featured in Netflix’s Comedians of the World series, with her stand-up special Cravings. She is repped by Sophie Chapman Talent and UTA.

Kearney guest starred on the Fox television series Prodigal Son and is currently starring as Emma in the first national tour of The Prom. They are repped by Professional Artists and Billy Miller Management.

Bageria recently starred in the Netflix series Grand Army from writer/producer Beau Willimon. He started his career on Degrassi: The Next Class. Bageria is repped by Vanderwerff Talent, Atlas Artists and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

ThynGi played Sophie Sheridan in the musical Mamma Mia with Broadway Dance Canada. She can be seen in Motherland: Fort Salem and Bad Seed 2. ThynGi is repped by Premiere Talent Management.

