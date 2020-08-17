Belarus protesters hold 'historic' rally as challenger in disputed election says she is ready to be 'national leader'

People holding Belarussian flags take part in a demostration in support of protests against the results of the Belarusian presidential election - AFP

Tens of thousands of Belarusian opposition supporters gathered for the largest protest rally in recent history in Minsk as President Alexander Lukashenko rejected calls to step down in a defiant speech.

Crowds of protesters marched through the streets to the central Independence Square on Sunday, with an AFP journalist estimating the turnout at more than 100,0000, a scale of protest not seen since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

The main challenger in the disputed presidential election said Monday that she was ready to take over the country's leadership following the wave of protests.

"I did not want to be a politician. But fate decreed that I'd find myself on the frontline of a confrontation against arbitrary rule and injustice," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a new video from exile in Lithuania.

"I am ready to take responsibility and act as a national leader during this period."

People take part in a protest against the 2020 Belarusian presidential election results by the Minsk Hero City Obelisk

Belarusian independent news site Tut.by called the rally "the largest in the history of independent Belarus".

Columns of demonstrators raised victory signs and held flowers and balloons as a sea of protesters gathered in Independence Square, the focus of peaceful demonstrations in recent days.

"Now we're changing history," said 26-year-old Yekaterina Gorbina, a content manager.

"Blood was spilled and the people will never forget that."

Darya Kukhta, 39, a mother of six, told AFP: "We believe that a new Belarus is beginning. I'm very happy to be seeing this with my own eyes."

Demonstrators held placards with slogans such as "You can't wash off the blood" and "Lukashenko must answer for the torture and dead".

Other major towns and cities in the ex-Soviet country of nine million also saw large rallies, local media reported.

More and more Belarusians have taken to the streets over the last week to condemn Lukashenko's disputed victory and a subsequent violent crackdown by riot police and abuse of detainees.

Unusually, tightly controlled state television news aired a short item on the "alternative protest" in Minsk, while not showing anti-Lukashenko slogans.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses his supporters gathered at Independent Square of Minsk, Belarus

Outside Belarus, hundreds of Czechs and Belarusians, some holding the traditional red and white Belarusian flag and portraits of Tikhanovskaya, gathered in Prague's historic centre Sunday in support of the protests.

