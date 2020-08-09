Opposition candidate comes out of hiding as Belarus votes

Belarusians have gone to the polls in presidential elections that have prompted the country’s largest opposition rallies since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Alexander Lukashenko, who has consolidated immense power over his 26 years in office, is expected to claim victory after Sunday’s polls, but anger over vote rigging is likely to trigger a backlash.

The opposition candidate for president was forced into hiding the night before challenging the president in the country’s most unpredictable election in a generation.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya left her apartment after police detained two senior staffers and seven other campaign members in what they called an attempt to scare the opposition before the vote.

She re-emerged at a polling station on Sunday afternoon alongside an entourage of campaign staff and journalists who were there for her safety.

“We can’t defend ourselves physically against armed people or the security services,” said Anna Krasulina, her press secretary, in an interview. “This is the most trustworthy defence we have.”

Sparring with journalists at a Minsk polling station, Lukashenko played down the threat posed by a united opposition. “They’re not even worth launching reprisals against,” he said.

In a final appeal before the vote, Tikhanovskaya condemned security services for arresting peaceful demonstrators and called on troops deployed across the city “not to carry out criminal orders”.

“We need changes,” she said in a YouTube video filmed in front of a bay of shuttered windows. “We need a new president.”

Squares near government buildings have been cordoned off, armed troops have been stationed at the city limits and water cannons have been filmed entering the city. Lukashenko, who was subjected to sanctions by the US and the EU for the government’s heavy-handed crackdown on the opposition after elections in 2010, said illegal protests would be met with force.

At the Belarusian State Economic University in the capital, voters streamed into two polling stations on Sunday morning from the city’s unusually quiet streets. Viktor Chonovoy, a vote monitor for the organisation Honest People, was perched on a plastic red chair peering through a window at the ballot box and tallying turnout.

“Nobody is letting me monitor,” he said. “It is just pro-government monitors replacing one another.” He said the early voting results showing 642 ballots cast was more than double the number of voters, indicating ballot stuffing. By late afternoon, turnout had hit 73.4%, prompting quips that it would soon surpass 100%.

Several hundred pro-Tikhanovskaya voters met the opposition candidate as she reemerged at a Minsk polling station on Sunday, chanting “Sveta! Sveta!” as she appeared in a white blazer. Supporters said they wanted to see change, a popular slogan for the campaign, and that they thought that Lukashenko had overstayed his time in office.

Zoya Vlasenko, a retired engineer, said that she was voting against Lukashenko for her grandchildren’s sake. “I don’t want them to have to leave their homeland,” she said, noting that her oldest son had already left to work in the United States. “But now there’s hope that my grandchildren can stay here.”

Others said they were angry about arrests of activists and the threat of violence against the opposition.

“There are armoured cars on the highway, there are people not even in uniform, in jeans and T-shirts with rifles in their hands,” said Vladimir, a local businessman who came to the polling station with his wife and young son. “It’s scary when you don’t know if someone is a bandit or a member of law enforcement. I’m voting against being afraid.”

Many were pessimistic about the chances of the vote being counted fairly.

Supporters of the government said they wanted to preserve stability under Lukashenko’s strong leadership or were concerned about preserving state benefits.

An election commission member holds a ballot box in a car before home voting. Photograph: Valery Sharifulin/Tass

