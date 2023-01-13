Russian convicts forced to build tanks after workers sent to front line

A Ukrainian tank fires at Russian positions near Kreminna, Lugansk - ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP
Russia has resorted to sending convicts to work at its biggest tank factory because of labour shortages caused by the Ukraine war.

Uralvagonzavod, the world’s largest factory producing armoured fighting vehicles, has employed at least 250 convicts since November, the British Ministry of Defence said.

“The prison population provides a unique human resource to Russian leaders to utilise in support of the ‘special military operation’ while willing volunteers remain in short supply,” it said.

Vladimir Putin’s partial military mobilisation, announced in September, drained workers from Russia’s industries.

There were multiple reports of police rounding up men from factories during the mobilisation process, which drafted 320,000 men into the Russian army.

Russia claims it has taken control of Ukraine's Soledar

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, state media reported.

The ministry claimed that Russian forces captured the town, long the focus of heavy fighting and bombardment, on Thursday evening.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the defence ministry's claim.

Ukraine said earlier on Friday that its forces were still holding out in Soledar after a "hot" night of fighting, in what has become one of the bloodiest battlefields of the entire war.

Ukraine says it is 'de facto' part of NATO

Ukraine has effectively become a NATO member, its defence minister has said, despite the military alliance's reluctance to get embroiled in a wider conflict with Russia.

Oleksiy Reznikov said he was confident that Western allies would shed their inhibitions about supplying Ukraine with heavier weapons such as tanks and fighter jets.

"This concern about the next level of escalation, for me, is some kind of protocol," he told the BBC in an interview broadcast Friday, dismissing NATO fears about provoking Russia.

"Ukraine as a country, and the armed forces of Ukraine, became (a) member of NATO," the defence minister added.

"De facto, not de jure (in law). Because we have weaponry, and the understanding of how to use it."

Pictured: Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade

Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their comrade after a memorial service - Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/Shutterstock/Shutterstock
Finland says it could send small number of tanks to Ukraine

Finland could donate a small number of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine if a wider group of European nations also decided to do so, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Finland, which has applied for NATO membership, could only share a limited number of tanks as the country's arms are needed to guard its long border with Russia, the president told Finnish news agency STT.

"If tanks would be sent, that is why Finland's offering could not be very numerous," Niinisto told STT.

Ukrainian refugee forced back to warzone for medical treatment amid Scottish health crisis

Getting medical care in Kyiv is easier than in Scotland, it was suggested on Thursday after a Ukrainian refugee had to return to the warzone for treatment.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, told Holyrood about the "appalling" case of 22-year-old Maria and challenged Nicola Sturgeon over whether "she is embarrassed by this."

Speaking during a session of First Minister's Questions dominated by the crisis enveloping the Scottish NHS, Mr Cole-Hamilton said Maria had been living in Scotland since the summer after fleeing the war in her homeland.

Read more from Simon Johnson here

15 children among those trapped in Soledar's ruins

More than 500 people including 15 children are among those trapped in Soledar, the governor of Donetsk has said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk, said 559 civilians remained in the eastern city, including 15 children.

He told Ukrainian state TV that they could not be evacuated from the community.

Pictured: Ukrainian soldiers walk in position close to Bakhmut

Ukrainian soldiers walk in position close to Bakhmut, Ukraine - LIBKOS/AP
Meet the general who Vladimir Putin expects to secure a Russian victory in Ukraine

Growing up in a drab city in the Soviet Union, General Valery Gerasimov pitied and feared the drudgery of his parents’ faceless lives working in a factory, writes James Kilner.

Fuelled by tales of an uncle’s derring-do during World War II and patriotic stories, the young Gerasimov dreamt of joining the Red Army and adventure.

In a 2001 interview with the Red Star military newspaper, Gen Gerasimov “recalled with a smile” the moment he began his military training.

Read: Meet the general who Vladimir Putin expects to secure a Russian victory in Ukraine

Confiscate property of Russian war critics, says Putin ally

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested confiscating property and assets of Russians who discredit the country's armed forces and oppose the war in Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian Duma, said current measures, such as fines for those who speak out against what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, were not strict enough

Ukrainian forces holding out after 'hot' night in Soledar, says Kyiv

Ukrainian forces were holding out on Friday after a "hot" night of battles in Soledar, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said.

"The night in Soledar was hot, battles continued," she wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"The enemy threw almost all the main forces in the direction of Donetsk and maintains a high intensity of offensive. Our fighters are bravely trying to maintain the defence," she said, referring to the Donetsk region which includes Soledar.

"This is a difficult phase of the war, but we will win. There is no doubt."

Ukraine-Russia in pictures

A cupola lies on the ground in front of the Orthodox Church which was destroyed by Russian forces - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Nina Klinkova reacts to a sound of an explosion as she looks for humanitarian aid in Siversk, Donetsk region - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Ukrainian servicemen fire a 120mm mortar towards Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Zelensky: Ukrainian forces will be armed with 'everything they need'

President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut and Soledar in the east will be armed with everything they need to keep Russian troops at bay in some of the bloodiest battles of the war.

"I want to emphasise that the units defending these cities will be provided with ammunition and everything necessary, on time and without interruption," Zelensky said in a statement on Thursday after a meeting with senior military officials.

Kyiv said its troops were fighting to retain control of the now-battered industrial towns in the east, which Russian mercenaries claimed to have taken this week.

France hope to deliver AMX 10-RC tanks to Ukraine in two months' time

France is hoping to deliver 'AMX 10-RC' light combat tanks to Ukraine in two months' time, French armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu said in a statement on Friday.

The statement contained a summary of a phone conversation he had on Jan. 12 with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, in which France also reiterated its general support for Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin should beware of constantly changing generals - it might come back to haunt him

It is not uncommon for senior military commanders to be replaced during war.

The type of person needed to build, equip and field a military force may be utterly unsuited to the job of leading those formations on the battlefield.

Even those blooded through combat may not have the nous and personality to step up to run the whole show.

Dominic Nicholls has more on the story here

‘My hands were boiled and my fingernails were pulled out by the Russians. I was a living corpse’

Ukrainians held prisoner in Kherson had their hands submerged in boiling water, their fingernails pulled out and their genitals electrocuted, according to new accounts of systematic torture during the Russian occupation.

Yuriy Belousov, Kyiv’s top war crimes prosecutor, said of the more than 50,000 reports of war crimes registered with the Ukrainian authorities, some 7,700 had come from the Kherson and the surrounding region.

Investigators have discovered 10 sites in the area around the southern city used by Russia to unlawfully detain and torture Ukrainians.

Read more from our Brussels Correspondent Joe Barnes here

Latest MoD update

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog coverage.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates on Ukraine.

