MINSK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he would be willing to share power and to change the constitution, but that he was not prepared to do so under pressure from protesters, the Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko said work was already underway on possible changes to the constitution that could redistribute power, Belta reported. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)