Belal Muhammad says Khabib Nurmagomedov will corner him at UFC 280

Farah Hannoun
·2 min read

Belal Muhammad will have an all-star addition to his corner at UFC 280.

For his upcoming matchup against Sean Brady on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Muhammad (21-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) will have Louis Taylor, Mike Valle and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

“We’re going to have the GOAT, Khabib, also as a third corner with us in this one, so honestly it’s going to be amazing,” Muhammad said on his “Remember The Show” podcast. “It’s going to be cool. The perfect 1-2-3 punch, and I don’t think I could have a better group right there.”

Muhammad has been preparing for his fight against Brady with Nurmagomedov and his team in Dubai, who are also helping prep Islam Makhachev for his vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira in the night’s headliner.

The linkup with Nurmagomedov and his team happened through their mutual manager, Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA, but Muhammad got a taste of that training prior to snapping Vicente Luque’s winning streak in his past outing at UFC on ESPN 34 in April.

“The last camp I had for Luque, I trained with Khabib and his crew in Vegas when they were down there,” Muhammad said. “So I was with them for a week and I just loved it down there. So for this one, me and Khabib, we both have Ali as a manager and Ali said, ‘Oh, I think their crew will be good for you.’ I was like, ‘I mean, if they’re willing to,’ and Khabib messaged me, hit me up and said, ‘Yeah, for sure come down. I’ll have everything set for you – the room, everything, cars, you don’t need nothing.'”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 280.

List

Twitter reacts to Belal Muhammad's sound victory over Vicente Luque in UFC on ESPN 34 headliner

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • UFC Vegas 61: Mackenzie Dern looking to dominate Yan Xiaonan standing up, or on the ground

    Dern is one of the most accomplished grapplers ever in mixed martial arts, though she’s been spending a lot of time with coach Jason Parillo working on her stand-up.

  • UFC free fight: Islam Makhachev tears through Dan Hooker in Round 1

    Ahead of his lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, relive Islam Makhachev's finish of Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

  • ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie Gets Title and First Image; ‘The Witcher’ Actress Freya Allen to Star

    Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) is set to direct new chapter

  • Was George RR Martin involved in House of the Dragon?

    New series is set hundreds of years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’

  • Former MPs find new paths and purpose after politics

    It's been a year since Bernadette Jordan last walked through the doors of the House of Commons as an elected official. She lost the seat she'd held since 2015 to Conservative candidate Rick Perkins in South Shore St-Margarets in 2021. Jordan was minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard in the Trudeau government — a portfolio that had her navigating a thorny dispute over Indigenous treaty rights in the lobster fishing industry. "What I tried to do was find a middle ground. I tri

  • ‘The View’ Hosts ‘Call B.S.’ on Ginni Thomas’ Claims She Doesn’t Talk Politics With Her Husband: ‘A Filthy Liar’

    "Honey, she's cray cray. This is not hard to figure out," Ana Navarro said

  • No, it’s not too soon. After Hurricane Ian, it’s time to say ‘climate change,’ Gov. DeSantis | Editorial

    To date, there are no statewide plans to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or goals to transition to renewable energy, the Editorial Board says

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso