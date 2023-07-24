Belal Muhammad: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington ‘leaves me in the trenches doing nothing but getting better’

With welterweight champion Leon Edwards set to defend his title vs. Colby Covington, what’s next for Belal Muhammad?

Unbeaten in his past 10 fights, Muhammad has earned his shot at a title. However, the UFC decided to go in a different direction by awarding Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) a shot against Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC). A date and venue is yet to be announced for the fight.

Muhammad (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) plans on waiting for the winner, and warns Edwards that he’ll only be getting better in the time being.

“Abu Dhabi gets their main event,” Muhammad said in a Twitter post. “Islam (Makhachev) vs. Charles (Oliveira) part two. Lightweight gets their title fight, now we’re just waiting for welterweight which is Colby vs. Leon. Waiting for that one to get booked, looking like November or December. Where does that leave me? That leaves me in the trenches doing nothing but getting better.

“Doing nothing but full focus on Leon Edwards. I’m going to be figuring out every weakness he has, every strength he has, and I’m going to break him down to the ‘T.’ You saw what I did to Gilbert Burns on three weeks’ notice. Now you’re going to give me six months, eight months, to focus on Leon Edwards. If Colby ends up winning, that’s an easy fight, I don’t really need to focus on him. But Leon wins, it’s going to be bad news for you buddy.”

In Muhammad’s 10-fight unbeaten run, one of those bouts was a no contest against Edwards in March 2021, where an accidental eye poke early in Round 2 rendered him unable to continue. “Remember The Name” has been eager to run things back ever since, and may get his opportunity if Edwards is able to retain his belt against Covington.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie