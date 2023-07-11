Belal Muhammad: Colby Covington the ‘easiest fight’ in the welterweight division

Belal Muhammad sees Leon Edwards as the tougher test than Colby Covington.

UFC welterweight champion Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) is expected to defend his title next against Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) before the end of the year, and streaking top contender Muhammad is awaiting the winner.

Muhammad (23-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) is excited to get his hands on either, and thinks Covington is getting another title shot purely on his persona. Covington will be fighting for the belt for the third time in his past five fights.

“I think Leon would be a harder fight,” Muhammad told WGN News. “I think Colby’s the easiest fight in the division. I think that he’s got up to where he’s at just because he talks a lot and he had Donald Trump in his corner with him.”

Muhammad’s lone asterisk in his past 10 fights comes in a no contest against Edwards in March 2021. The fight was ruled a no contest after Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye 18 seconds in Round 2 and rendered him unable to continue.

Mainly because of that reason, Muhammad hopes Edwards comes out on top against Covington.

“For Leon Edwards, he’s where I’m at, he’s on a long winning streak,” Muhammad said. “He’s on a 10-fight winning streak, same way as I am. I think I want that one more just because the taste the last one left in my mouth. There was unfinished business, there was no ending to that fight, and I just want to know what would happen in that fight.”

