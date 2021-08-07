'Belagaam Ghoda': Yogi Censures Social Media, Presses for More Control

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, 6 August censured social media, referring to it as a belagaam ghora (unbridled horse) and directed the member's of the Bharatiya Janata Party's IT and social media cell in Lucknow to 'train and prepare' to rein it in.

Cautioning BJP functionaries of the public's engagement with online social platforms, the UP CM said that they could be at the receiving end of a media trial if they were 'not careful', and urged them to counter the Pegasus Reports debacle without waiting for a 'mahurat' (auspicious time), The Indian Express reported.

Expounding on the need to 'rein' in social media, the BJP leader expressed,

"“Print and visual media had those at the helm who could maintain control. However, no one has control over social media. If you do not remain alert, and are not prepared, then you will become the topic of media trial."" - Yogi Adityanath, as per The Indian Express

Saying this, he added that this is why it's important to train and prepare to control this unbridled horse, the Indian Express reported.

The leader also stated that social media often becomes the platform for 'unnecessary issues' adding that they often surface ahead of an important issue or event, ANI UP reported.

Yogi's remarks comes when the country find itself in the midst of the Pegasus snooping controversy, with multiple potential surveillance targets approaching the Supreme Court in the matter.

Alluding to some BJP leaders’ criticism of the UP government’s mishandling of the second wave of COVID-19, he said, “Our own people get so much swayed by emotions that they are seen coming out on roads participating in the candle march of the Opposition.”

(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI)

