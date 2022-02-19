Bel-Air star Cassandra Freeman compares Hollywood to a boyfriend who 'likes to get jealous'

Hollywood is a fickle beast.

Just ask Bel-Air star Cassandra Freeman, who recalls what ABC Executive Director of Casting Marcy Phillips once told her. "[She said], 'Cassie, if there was just something else you were more interested in, your career will just take off.' It's like this industry is like a boyfriend, you know, it likes to get jealous, but if it knows you're available, it don't want you as much," Freeman recounted as part of EW's Bold School panel at the 10th annual SCAD TVfest. "It's so funny — it's so grossly true," fellow panelist, The Other Two star Helene Yorke, added.

The actresses were joined by fellow actors Sue Ann Pien, who currently stars on Amazon Prime's As We See It, and The Endgame's Ryan Michelle Bathé. Together, the stars shared anecdotes about life lessons and talked about how they found their voice and brought strong characters to life on screen.

On the subject of children, Pien praised the moms on the panel for their strength. "That's incredible! You're birthing humanity with your vaginas," she said.

Pien also shared how she brings strength to her own roles. "I think women go through a lot of stuff. Speaking for myself, I've had a hard life. Life was hard, and now I'm finding ways to imbue my characters and my acting with some of these experiences that if you're not a woman, you wouldn't understand because you didn't go through that," she says, adding, "It's very gender-specific heartbreaks and hardships that sometimes we carry — and that is strength to me."

The Savannah College of Art and Design's annual event celebrating all things television and streaming took place virtually Feb. 17-19. In addition to festival media partner EW's Bold School panel and other exclusive content, the fest saw This Is Us's Milo Ventimiglia honored with the Virtuoso Award. Judy Greer, coming to TV screens this spring alongside Renée Zellweger in The Thing About Pam, received the Vanguard Award. Ed Helms and Randall Park, who have teamed up for Peacock's True Story with Ed and Randall, received the Spotlight Award.

Check out the full conversation with Pien, Yorke, Bathé and Freeman above.

