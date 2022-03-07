‘Bel-Air’ Reunites Original ‘Fresh Prince’ Actresses Who Played Aunt Viv, Vy Smith

Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson, who played Aunt Viv and Viola “Vy” Smith, respectively, on the original “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” are heading to Peacock’s “Bel-Air” as guest stars.

Reid and Watson-Johnson will both appear on the March 24th episode of the streaming series inspired by the original ’90s comedy. In the episode, Reid will play Helen, while Watson-Johnson is playing Janice. Both women are members of the Art Council Board of Trustees.

Reid played Will’s (second) Aunt Viv in the OG series, while Watson-Johnson played his mom.

Peacock released first look photos of the actresses in the new series Monday.

Vernee Watson-Johnson, Daphne Maxwell Reid in “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Vernee Watson-Johnson, Cassandra Freeman, Daphne Maxwell Reid in “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

“Bel-Air” is a one-hour drama series on Peacock, spanning 10 episodes. It offers a new take on “Fresh Prince,” showing main character Will’s “complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.”

Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz all serve as executive producers.

T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson are co-showrunners and EPs. Morgan Cooper is an EP, co-writes and directs.

“Bel-Air” is produced by Universal Television and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc. The Season 1 finale streams March 31.