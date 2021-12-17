'Bel-Air' to Premiere on Super Bowl Sunday on Peacock

With anticipation continually building for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, NBC and Peacock have finally announced its premiere date: Super Bowl Sunday in 2022.

"At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family," explains executive producers and co-showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson in a statement."We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series — Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now.”

"During the development of Bel-Air, the most daunting question was: Could we find a young actor who'd be able to step into the role of Will Smith? Well, did we ever find him," the two added. "His name is Jabari Banks and he won our hearts in the same way he won this role. Our creative team, including Will Smith, recognized that Jabari embodied the talent, charisma, and sheer swagger necessary to make this iconic role his own."

For fans of the original series, Bel-Air will arrive on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo on February 13, 2022.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton says he would love for Jackie Chan to join the sequel.