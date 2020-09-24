Bel-Air mega-mansion returns to market asking $78 million

A mega-mansion just got a mega price cut in Bel-Air, where a massive spec house known as Unica just relisted for $78 million.

That’s a $22-million price chop for the Spanish villa, which was asking $100 million earlier this year. Even after the trim, it’s still the ninth-priciest property currently up for grabs in L.A. County.

"Unica is unequivocally worth $100 million; we just had to make an adjustment for today's market,” said listing agent Josh Altman.

At 41,000 square feet, the trophy estate offers a world of its own with eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms across three stories. Bold black accents offset whitewashed living spaces in the sprawling open floor plan complete with arched windows and walls of glass.

Built for entertaining, the interior includes a basketball court, 36-person theater, 1,200-bottle wine cellar, 20-car showroom and recording studio. The wellness center tacks on a 75-foot indoor pool, steam room, sauna, salon and gym.

A second 75-foot pool anchors the back patio complete with a massive weatherproof movie screen and a lawn with a lounge. Decks, balconies and dining patios take in the space from above. The gated 1-acre estate offers views of the city, canyons and mountains.

The property is listed by Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland, Ben Bacal of Revel Real Estate and Ty Cueva of Westside Property Group.