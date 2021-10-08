Bekaert: Transparency law

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Can Connor McDavid hit 150 points? Could Pittsburgh and Washington each miss the postseason? Justin Cuthbert touches on that and more as he runs down his bold predictions for the 2021-22 season.
Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in their AL Division Series opener Thursday night.
Geno Smith, who replaced an injured Russell Wilson late, came up just short on Thursday night.
A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.
Price voluntarily entered the joint NHL/NHLPA program, which assists players and families with matters of mental health, addiction, and substance abuse.
A 47-year-old Georgina, Ontario woman was handed a 48-month jail sentence and fined $100,000 for defrauding the OMHA of well over $2 million.
Trevor Gleeson is known for his use of the Flex offence, which may work well for the Raptors' current roster.
"I know how it looks."
"Yes I know I'm an idiot."
Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green are the headliners of the 2021 NBA draft class, but who will have the most impact this season?
Two Victoriaville Tigres players were suspended indefinitely by the QMJHL after they were charged for sexual assault and filming the encounter.
The 2021 Blue Jays missed the playoffs by a hair, but made some incredible memories along the way.
NBA players who refuse to get vaccinated could face steep penalties for breaching quarantine north of the border.
The Toronto Maple Leafs should make the Stanley Cup playoffs but it won't be an easy ride alongside Florida, Tampa and Boston.
Signing with the Raptors was a "no-brainer" for Justin Champagnie.
Quinton Byfield was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, a day after fracturing his left ankle in a preseason game.
Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Kim Clijsters hit another detour in her comeback to pro tennis, losing in three sets in her first-round match Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open. She was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 by Katerina Siniakova, a three-time major doubles champion from Czech Republic. Siniakova teamed with countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova to win a gold medal in doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. Clijsters, a 38-year-old Hall of Famer, also lost in the first round at the WTA Tour stop in Chicago last week. The
SEATTLE (AP) — Of all the attributes that have made Russell Wilson one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for several years, his durability has ranked high on the list. He has never missed a start, and only rarely not taken a snap. That streak of always being under center for the Seahawks could be at risk, depending on the severity of the finger injury sustained in Thursday night’s 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle coach Pete Carroll called the injury to the middle finger on Wilson's t