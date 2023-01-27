Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·3 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 741 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

19 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 632

38.99

39.52

38.78

336 562

 

MTF CBOE

5 034

39.01

39.48

38.78

196 376

 

MTF Turquoise

854

38.88

39.00

38.80

33 204

 

MTF Aquis

1 579

38.98

39.00

38.80

61 549

20 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

4 750

38.95

39.12

38.82

185 013

 

MTF CBOE

3 507

38.98

39.12

38.82

136 703

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

23 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

5 684

39.28

39.40

39.16

223 268

 

MTF CBOE

3 391

39.30

39.50

39.10

133 266

 

MTF Turquoise

0

0

 

MTF Aquis

0

0

24 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

5 230

39.30

39.58

39.14

205 539

 

MTF CBOE

3 457

39.33

39.58

39.14

135 964

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

25 January 2023

Euronext Brussels

8 783

38.82

39.50

38.48

340 956

 

MTF CBOE

5 221

38.83

39.48

38.46

202 731

 

MTF Turquoise

952

38.66

38.66

38.66

36 804

 

MTF Aquis

1 667

38.73

38.78

38.70

64 563

Total

 

58 741

39.03

39.58

38.46

2 292 498

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 500 shares during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

19 January 2023

2 400

38.96

39.40

38.66

93 504

20 January 2023

500

38.80

38.80

38.80

19 400

23 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

24 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

25 January 2023

3 600

38.77

39.20

38.50

139 572

Total

6 500

252 476


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

19 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

20 January 2023

1 000

39.05

39.20

38.90

39 050

23 January 2023

500

39.28

39.28

39.28

19 640

24 January 2023

400

39.50

39.50

39.50

15 800

25 January 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

1 900

74 490

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 48 436 shares.

On 25 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 576 279 own shares, or 7.75% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • NHL best and worst: Financial jokes, an odd family moment and a viral broadcast clip

    This week, we have a circus in Vancouver, some sage financial advice, and a touchdown pass in Buffalo in honour of the NFL playoffs.

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin's short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Tuesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak to stay ahead of 10th-place Chicago in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers played again without injured point guard Tyrese Haliburton and this time without his replacement, Andrew Nembhard,

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first half. Lowry scored 17 for the Heat, the last nine of those coming in a span of 1:42 down the stretch. Trey Murphy III had 17 for New Orleans, which got 14 points and 16 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas. CJ McCollum scored 13 and Larry Nan

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Jack Edwards apologizes to Pat Maroon for body-shaming comments

    The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Suns win 4th straight, roll past Hornets 128-97

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night. The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory. Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Canucks sign forward Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year extension

    The 26-year-old has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season.

  • Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings. Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello’s winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-ol

  • Forge FC signs veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to new contract

    HAMILTON — Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. Morgan, a veteran of Major League Soccer with both Toronto FC and Real Salt Lake, made 27 appearances for Forge in all competitions in 2022, including 23 in league play. He had one goal and two assists. “We are very happy to have Ashtone re-s

  • Andrei Kuzmenko signs two-year extension with Vancouver Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Forward Andrei Kuzmenko has signed a two-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks with an average annual value of US$5.5 million. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko has played in 47 games for the Canucks this season with 21 goals and 22 assists, four penalty minutes and a plus-4 defensive ranking. "Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer," said Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin. "He has been an excellent fit for our forward group this season, transiti

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Stamkos, Perry lead Lightning to 4-2 win over Wild

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:38 remaining and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their 10th consecutive home game by defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night. Stamkos extended his goal streak to four games and broke a 2-all tie when his close-in shot hit the post, deflected off Wild forward Ryan Hartman and slid past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net with 16.4 seconds left, handing Minnesota its third straight loss. Befor

  • Former Red Wing Ted Nolan among 8 Indigenous NHL players featured in new card deck

    Retired professional hockey player and coach Ted Nolan is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players to be featured in a new hockey card set. Upper Deck released a set called First Peoples Rookie Cards, which highlights the achievements of Indigenous players in the league. Nolan grew up in Garden River First Nation, near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and played with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings in the 1980s. He later had a successful career as a coach with the Buffalo Sabres and New Y

  • International sledge hockey teams reunite in London, Ont. for tournament

    More than 30 teams from as far as the United Kingdom were in London,Ont., over the weekend to compete in a tournament hosted by the London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Club. The annual event, held at the Western Fair Sports Centre, had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, said organizer Todd Sargeant. It's one of the largest of its kind to take place in the world, he added, where disabled and able-bodied athletes alike have gathered to compete for 17 years. "It's really nice to have everybod