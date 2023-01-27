Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 741 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
19 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 632
38.99
39.52
38.78
336 562
MTF CBOE
5 034
39.01
39.48
38.78
196 376
MTF Turquoise
854
38.88
39.00
38.80
33 204
MTF Aquis
1 579
38.98
39.00
38.80
61 549
20 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
4 750
38.95
39.12
38.82
185 013
MTF CBOE
3 507
38.98
39.12
38.82
136 703
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
23 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
5 684
39.28
39.40
39.16
223 268
MTF CBOE
3 391
39.30
39.50
39.10
133 266
MTF Turquoise
0
—
—
—
0
MTF Aquis
0
—
—
—
0
24 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
5 230
39.30
39.58
39.14
205 539
MTF CBOE
3 457
39.33
39.58
39.14
135 964
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
25 January 2023
Euronext Brussels
8 783
38.82
39.50
38.48
340 956
MTF CBOE
5 221
38.83
39.48
38.46
202 731
MTF Turquoise
952
38.66
38.66
38.66
36 804
MTF Aquis
1 667
38.73
38.78
38.70
64 563
Total
58 741
39.03
39.58
38.46
2 292 498
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 500 shares during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
19 January 2023
2 400
38.96
39.40
38.66
93 504
20 January 2023
500
38.80
38.80
38.80
19 400
23 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
24 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
25 January 2023
3 600
38.77
39.20
38.50
139 572
Total
6 500
—
—
—
252 476
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
19 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
20 January 2023
1 000
39.05
39.20
38.90
39 050
23 January 2023
500
39.28
39.28
39.28
19 640
24 January 2023
400
39.50
39.50
39.50
15 800
25 January 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
1 900
—
—
—
74 490
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 48 436 shares.
On 25 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 576 279 own shares, or 7.75% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
