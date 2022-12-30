Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022 , Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022 .



Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 37 092 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 22 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 657 35.81 35.98 35.70 274 197 MTF CBOE 3 517 35.80 35.96 35.70 125 909 MTF Turquoise 988 35.81 35.96 35.70 35 380 MTF Aquis 1 029 35.82 35.94 35.70 36 859 23 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 2 453 35.98 36.04 35.90 88 259 MTF CBOE 1 870 35.96 35.98 35.90 67 245 MTF Turquoise 379 35.95 36.04 35.90 13 625 MTF Aquis 473 35.98 36.00 35.94 17 019 26 December 2022 Euronext Brussels — — — — — MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 27 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 2 902 36.04 36.38 35.88 104 588 MTF CBOE 1 053 35.97 36.02 35.90 37 876 MTF Turquoise 143 36.07 36.16 35.90 5 158 MTF Aquis 164 35.95 36.00 35.90 5 896 28 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 188 36.15 36.26 36.10 259 846 MTF CBOE 4 547 36.16 36.34 36.10 164 420 MTF Turquoise 1 022 36.15 36.46 36.10 36 945 MTF Aquis 1 707 36.14 36.20 36.10 61 691 Total 37 092 35.99 36.46 35.70 1 334 913

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 900 shares during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

Story continues

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 December 2022 400 35.70 35.70 35.70 14 280 23 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 26 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 December 2022 500 35.90 35.90 35.90 17 950 28 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 900 — — — 32 230





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 December 2022 400 35.90 35.90 35.90 14 360 23 December 2022 400 36.10 36.10 36.10 14 440 26 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 December 2022 2 000 36.34 36.40 36.30 72 680 28 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 800 — — — 101 480

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 862 shares.

On 28 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 357 584 own shares, or 7.38% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment



