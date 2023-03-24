Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 1 March 202 3 , Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 132 130 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 16 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 13 089 38.65 39.98 37.82 505 890 MTF CBOE 8 633 38.69 39.88 37.86 334 011 MTF Turquoise 1 345 38.69 40.08 37.82 52 038 MTF Aquis 3 108 38.87 39.78 37.82 120 808 17 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 13 897 38.67 39.18 38.36 537 397 MTF CBOE 8 728 38.68 39.16 38.36 337 599 MTF Turquoise 1 385 38.69 39.06 38.50 53 586 MTF Aquis 3 142 38.68 39.08 38.38 121 533 20 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 13 995 38.90 39.64 37.52 544 406 MTF CBOE 9 336 38.91 39.60 37.50 363 264 MTF Turquoise 1 391 38.91 39.58 37.82 54 124 MTF Aquis 3 297 38.96 39.60 37.58 128 451 21 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 858 40.41 40.70 39.64 398 362 MTF CBOE 8 503 40.44 40.72 39.74 343 861 MTF Turquoise 883 40.44 40.70 39.74 35 709 MTF Aquis 2 306 40.49 40.70 39.74 93 370 22 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 14 506 40.36 40.54 40.04 585 462 MTF CBOE 9 902 40.35 40.58 40.04 399 546 MTF Turquoise 1 425 40.36 40.52 40.10 57 513 MTF Aquis 3 401 40.36 40.54 40.00 137 264 Total 132 130 39.39 40.72 37.50 5 204 194

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 900 shares during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 March 2023 5 900 38.39 39.40 37.80 226 501 17 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 20 March 2023 2 000 37.87 38.20 37.60 75 740 21 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 7 900 302 241





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 March 2023 1 200 39.87 40.00 39.80 47 844 17 March 2023 3 000 38.61 39.00 38.40 115 830 20 March 2023 1 900 39.10 39.48 38.70 74 290 21 March 2023 4 000 40.15 40.70 39.60 160 600 22 March 2023 1 200 40.45 40.50 40.40 48 540 Total 11 300 447 104

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 100 shares.

On 22 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 658 435 own shares, or 4.66% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

