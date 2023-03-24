Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 132 130 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price
Lowest Price
Total
16 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
13 089
38.65
39.98
37.82
505 890
MTF CBOE
8 633
38.69
39.88
37.86
334 011
MTF Turquoise
1 345
38.69
40.08
37.82
52 038
MTF Aquis
3 108
38.87
39.78
37.82
120 808
17 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
13 897
38.67
39.18
38.36
537 397
MTF CBOE
8 728
38.68
39.16
38.36
337 599
MTF Turquoise
1 385
38.69
39.06
38.50
53 586
MTF Aquis
3 142
38.68
39.08
38.38
121 533
20 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
13 995
38.90
39.64
37.52
544 406
MTF CBOE
9 336
38.91
39.60
37.50
363 264
MTF Turquoise
1 391
38.91
39.58
37.82
54 124
MTF Aquis
3 297
38.96
39.60
37.58
128 451
21 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
9 858
40.41
40.70
39.64
398 362
MTF CBOE
8 503
40.44
40.72
39.74
343 861
MTF Turquoise
883
40.44
40.70
39.74
35 709
MTF Aquis
2 306
40.49
40.70
39.74
93 370
22 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
14 506
40.36
40.54
40.04
585 462
MTF CBOE
9 902
40.35
40.58
40.04
399 546
MTF Turquoise
1 425
40.36
40.52
40.10
57 513
MTF Aquis
3 401
40.36
40.54
40.00
137 264
Total
132 130
39.39
40.72
37.50
5 204 194
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 900 shares during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
16 March 2023
5 900
38.39
39.40
37.80
226 501
17 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
20 March 2023
2 000
37.87
38.20
37.60
75 740
21 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
22 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
7 900
302 241
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
16 March 2023
1 200
39.87
40.00
39.80
47 844
17 March 2023
3 000
38.61
39.00
38.40
115 830
20 March 2023
1 900
39.10
39.48
38.70
74 290
21 March 2023
4 000
40.15
40.70
39.60
160 600
22 March 2023
1 200
40.45
40.50
40.40
48 540
Total
11 300
447 104
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 100 shares.
On 22 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 658 435 own shares, or 4.66% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
