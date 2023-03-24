Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 132 130 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price
paid (€)

Lowest Price
paid (€)

Total
Amount (€)

16 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

13 089

38.65

39.98

37.82

505 890

 

MTF CBOE

8 633

38.69

39.88

37.86

334 011

 

MTF Turquoise

1 345

38.69

40.08

37.82

52 038

 

MTF Aquis

3 108

38.87

39.78

37.82

120 808

17 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

13 897

38.67

39.18

38.36

537 397

 

MTF CBOE

8 728

38.68

39.16

38.36

337 599

 

MTF Turquoise

1 385

38.69

39.06

38.50

53 586

 

MTF Aquis

3 142

38.68

39.08

38.38

121 533

20 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

13 995

38.90

39.64

37.52

544 406

 

MTF CBOE

9 336

38.91

39.60

37.50

363 264

 

MTF Turquoise

1 391

38.91

39.58

37.82

54 124

 

MTF Aquis

3 297

38.96

39.60

37.58

128 451

21 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

9 858

40.41

40.70

39.64

398 362

 

MTF CBOE

8 503

40.44

40.72

39.74

343 861

 

MTF Turquoise

883

40.44

40.70

39.74

35 709

 

MTF Aquis

2 306

40.49

40.70

39.74

93 370

22 March 2023

Euronext Brussels

14 506

40.36

40.54

40.04

585 462

 

MTF CBOE

9 902

40.35

40.58

40.04

399 546

 

MTF Turquoise

1 425

40.36

40.52

40.10

57 513

 

MTF Aquis

3 401

40.36

40.54

40.00

137 264

Total

 

132 130

39.39

40.72

37.50

5 204 194

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 900 shares during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 300 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 March 2023 to 22 March 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

16 March 2023

5 900

38.39

39.40

37.80

226 501

17 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

20 March 2023

2 000

37.87

38.20

37.60

75 740

21 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

22 March 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

7 900

 

 

 

302 241


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

16 March 2023

1 200

39.87

40.00

39.80

47 844

17 March 2023

3 000

38.61

39.00

38.40

115 830

20 March 2023

1 900

39.10

39.48

38.70

74 290

21 March 2023

4 000

40.15

40.70

39.60

160 600

22 March 2023

1 200

40.45

40.50

40.40

48 540

Total

11 300

 

 

 

447 104

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 100 shares.

On 22 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 658 435 own shares, or 4.66% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


