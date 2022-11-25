Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the fourth tranche of € 30 million started on 18 November 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 November 2022 to 23 November 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 639 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 18 November 2022 to 23 November 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 18 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 834 30.93 31.24 29.98 273 236 MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 21 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 300 31.07 31.36 30.82 288 951 MTF CBOE 873 30.95 30.96 30.92 27 019 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis 1 005 31.00 31.00 31.00 31 155 22 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 049 31.18 31.46 30.90 250 968 MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 23 November 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 711 31.51 31.68 31.32 274 484 MTF CBOE 3 877 31.54 31.66 31.28 122 281 MTF Turquoise 665 31.55 31.66 31.36 20 981 MTF Aquis 1 325 31.53 31.64 31.32 41 777 Total 42 639 31.21 31.68 29.98 1 330 852

As announced on 25 February 2022, 29 July 2022 and 18 November 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 846 shares during the period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 201 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 November 2022 to 23 November 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 November 2022 2 645 30.89 31.00 30.80 81 704 18 November 2022 2 100 30.20 30.26 30.00 63 420 21 November 2022 2 700 30.99 31.10 30.90 83 673 22 November 2022 1 30.98 30.98 30.98 31 23 November 2022 1 400 31.37 31.40 31.30 43 918 Total 8 846 — — — 272 746





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 November 2022 800 31.35 31.40 31.30 25 080 18 November 2022 1 400 31.07 31.20 31.00 43 498 21 November 2022 500 31.30 31.30 31.30 15 650 22 November 2022 4 206 31.43 31.60 30.98 132 195 23 November 2022 295 31.60 31.60 31.60 9 322 Total 7 201 — — — 225 745

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 439 shares.

On 23 November 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 099 997 own shares, or 6.95% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

