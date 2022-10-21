Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 96 932 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

13 October 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 793

27.99

28.50

27.46

274 106

 

MTF CBOE

7 196

28.15

28.50

27.44

202 567

 

MTF Turquoise

1 187

27.66

27.66

27.66

32 832

 

MTF Aquis

1 918

27.67

27.68

27.64

53 071

14 October 2022

Euronext Brussels

11 077

28.04

28.98

27.66

310 599

 

MTF CBOE

10 725

28.02

28.74

27.68

300 515

 

MTF Turquoise

1 206

28.00

28.00

28.00

33 768

 

MTF Aquis

1 967

28.00

28.00

28.00

55 076

17 October 2022

Euronext Brussels

3 664

27.84

28.04

27.56

102 006

 

MTF CBOE

2 436

27.73

28.00

27.58

67 550

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

18 October 2022

Euronext Brussels

11 063

27.85

28.12

27.64

308 105

 

MTF CBOE

10 435

27.83

28.04

27.68

290 406

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

19 October 2022

Euronext Brussels

10 664

27.91

28.28

27.74

297 632

 

MTF CBOE

10 447

27.89

28.26

27.72

291 367

 

MTF Turquoise

1 159

27.78

27.78

27.78

32 197

 

MTF Aquis

1 995

27.74

27.74

27.74

55 341

Total

 

96 932

27.93

28.98

27.44

2 707 138

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 794 shares during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

13 October 2022

994

27.70

27.80

27.60

27 534

14 October 2022

4 500

27.94

28.30

27.70

125 730

17 October 2022

500

27.60

27.60

27.60

13 800

18 October 2022

1 400

27.80

27.84

27.70

38 920

19 October 2022

400

27.60

27.60

27.60

11 040

Total

7 794

217 024


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

13 October 2022

1 300

28.37

28.50

28.20

36 881

14 October 2022

1 600

28.85

29.00

28.80

46 160

17 October 2022

2 950

28.01

28.20

27.80

82 630

18 October 2022

410

28.00

28.20

28.00

11 480

19 October 2022

640

28.06

28.20

27.90

17 958

Total

6 900

195 109

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 83 671 shares.

On 19 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 008 950 own shares, or 6.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


