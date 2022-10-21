Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 96 932 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
13 October 2022
Euronext Brussels
9 793
27.99
28.50
27.46
274 106
MTF CBOE
7 196
28.15
28.50
27.44
202 567
MTF Turquoise
1 187
27.66
27.66
27.66
32 832
MTF Aquis
1 918
27.67
27.68
27.64
53 071
14 October 2022
Euronext Brussels
11 077
28.04
28.98
27.66
310 599
MTF CBOE
10 725
28.02
28.74
27.68
300 515
MTF Turquoise
1 206
28.00
28.00
28.00
33 768
MTF Aquis
1 967
28.00
28.00
28.00
55 076
17 October 2022
Euronext Brussels
3 664
27.84
28.04
27.56
102 006
MTF CBOE
2 436
27.73
28.00
27.58
67 550
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
18 October 2022
Euronext Brussels
11 063
27.85
28.12
27.64
308 105
MTF CBOE
10 435
27.83
28.04
27.68
290 406
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
19 October 2022
Euronext Brussels
10 664
27.91
28.28
27.74
297 632
MTF CBOE
10 447
27.89
28.26
27.72
291 367
MTF Turquoise
1 159
27.78
27.78
27.78
32 197
MTF Aquis
1 995
27.74
27.74
27.74
55 341
Total
96 932
27.93
28.98
27.44
2 707 138
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 794 shares during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
13 October 2022
994
27.70
27.80
27.60
27 534
14 October 2022
4 500
27.94
28.30
27.70
125 730
17 October 2022
500
27.60
27.60
27.60
13 800
18 October 2022
1 400
27.80
27.84
27.70
38 920
19 October 2022
400
27.60
27.60
27.60
11 040
Total
7 794
—
—
—
217 024
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
13 October 2022
1 300
28.37
28.50
28.20
36 881
14 October 2022
1 600
28.85
29.00
28.80
46 160
17 October 2022
2 950
28.01
28.20
27.80
82 630
18 October 2022
410
28.00
28.20
28.00
11 480
19 October 2022
640
28.06
28.20
27.90
17 958
Total
6 900
—
—
—
195 109
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 83 671 shares.
On 19 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 008 950 own shares, or 6.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment