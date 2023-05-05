Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 29 345 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023:

 

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price
paid (€)

Lowest Price
paid (€)

Total
Amount (€)

27 April 2023

Euronext Brussels

4 401

41.88

42.18

41.46

184 314

 

MTF CBOE

3 360

41.93

42.16

41.54

140 885

 

MTF Turquoise

740

41.92

42.16

41.48

31 021

 

MTF Aquis

1 368

41.95

42.16

41.60

57 388

28 April 2023

Euronext Brussels

3 630

41.67

42.22

41.18

151 262

 

MTF CBOE

1 513

41.78

42.10

41.12

63 213

 

MTF Turquoise

317

41.75

42.04

41.54

13 235

 

MTF Aquis

462

41.73

42.10

41.30

19 279

1 May 2023

Euronext Brussels

 

MTF CBOE

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

2 May 2023

Euronext Brussels

4 233

41.45

42.02

41.32

175 458

 

MTF CBOE

2 226

41.47

41.80

41.28

92 312

 

MTF Turquoise

247

41.53

41.84

41.26

10 258

 

MTF Aquis

395

41.55

41.94

41.30

16 412

3 May 2023

Euronext Brussels

6 075

41.68

41.90

41.50

253 206

 

MTF CBOE

378

41.66

41.88

41.50

15 747

 

MTF Turquoise

 

MTF Aquis

Total

 

29 345

41.71

42.22

41.12

1 223 990

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 400 shares during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023:

 

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

27 April 2023

1

41.40

41.40

41.40

41

28 April 2023

1 799

41.54

41.90

41.20

74 730

1 May 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

2 May 2023

1 600

41.70

42.00

41.40

66 720

3 May 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

3 400

 

 

 

141 492


 

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

27 April 2023

2 000

41.88

42.20

41.60

83 760

28 April 2023

2 600

41.91

42.20

41.60

108 966

1 May 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

2 May 2023

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

3 May 2023

400

41.60

41.60

41.60

16 640

Total

5 000

 

 

 

209 366

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 692 shares.

On 3 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 013 863 own shares, or 5.29% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

