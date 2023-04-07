Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 99 483 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price
Lowest Price
Total
30 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
10 253
41.55
41.72
41.26
426 012
MTF CBOE
7 128
41.56
41.72
41.18
296 240
MTF Turquoise
1 090
41.56
41.72
41.24
45 300
MTF Aquis
2 442
41.55
41.78
41.22
101 465
31 March 2023
Euronext Brussels
10 354
41.82
42.10
41.50
433 004
MTF CBOE
7 123
41.82
42.02
41.54
297 884
MTF Turquoise
1 147
41.81
42.02
41.56
47 956
MTF Aquis
2 331
41.82
42.06
41.50
97 482
3 April 2023
Euronext Brussels
11 748
41.37
41.58
41.20
486 015
MTF CBOE
7 143
41.36
41.54
41.18
295 434
MTF Turquoise
1 036
41.37
41.48
41.20
42 859
MTF Aquis
1 931
41.37
41.52
41.20
79 885
4 April 2023
Euronext Brussels
7 110
41.44
41.78
41.26
294 638
MTF CBOE
4 639
41.41
41.58
41.26
192 101
MTF Turquoise
923
41.44
41.72
41.28
38 249
MTF Aquis
1 686
41.42
41.62
41.28
69 834
5 April 2023
Euronext Brussels
10 149
41.06
41.40
40.70
416 718
MTF CBOE
7 595
41.06
41.36
40.66
311 851
MTF Turquoise
1 123
41.10
41.36
40.96
46 155
MTF Aquis
2 532
41.11
41.36
40.88
104 091
Total
99 483
41.45
42.10
40.66
4 123 173
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 700 shares during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
30 March 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
31 March 2023
800
41.70
41.80
41.60
33 360
3 April 2023
2 400
41.35
41.50
41.20
99 240
4 April 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
5 April 2023
2 500
40.79
41.10
40.58
101 975
Total
5 700
234 575
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
30 March 2023
2 200
41.40
41.60
41.00
91 080
31 March 2023
1 600
41.93
42.00
41.80
67 088
3 April 2023
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
4 April 2023
1 600
41.66
41.80
41.44
66 656
5 April 2023
400
41.30
41.30
41.30
16 520
Total
5 800
241 344
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 882 shares.
On 5 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 856 323 own shares, or 5.01% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
