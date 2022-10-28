Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 53 640 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
20 October 2022
Euronext Brussels
4 226
27.53
27.60
27.42
116 342
MTF CBOE
3 120
27.50
27.60
27.36
85 800
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
21 October 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 697
27.59
27.84
27.34
212 360
MTF CBOE
6 874
27.58
27.82
27.34
189 585
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
24 October 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 581
28.13
28.38
27.82
213 254
MTF CBOE
7 281
28.12
28.38
27.80
204 742
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
25 October 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 226
28.20
28.48
27.98
231 973
MTF CBOE
7 038
28.21
28.44
28.00
198 542
MTF Turquoise
990
28.08
28.08
28.08
27 799
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
26 October 2022
Euronext Brussels
607
28.28
28.28
28.00
17 166
MTF CBOE
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
Total
53 640
27.92
28.48
27.34
1 497 563
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 400 shares during the period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
20 October 2022
500
27.50
27.50
27.50
13 750
21 October 2022
3 000
27.68
27.88
27.30
83 040
24 October 2022
1 000
27.88
28.00
27.80
27 880
25 October 2022
1 600
28.15
28.30
28.00
45 040
26 October 2022
1 300
27.90
28.00
27.80
36 270
Total
7 400
—
—
—
205 980
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
20 October 2022
2 100
27.98
28.10
27.80
58 758
21 October 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
24 October 2022
1 900
28.14
28.30
28.00
53 466
25 October 2022
1 000
28.38
28.50
28.30
28 380
26 October 2022
800
28.17
28.24
28.10
22 536
Total
5 800
—
—
—
163 140
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 85 271 shares.
On 26 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 064 190 own shares, or 6.89% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
