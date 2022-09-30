Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 114 785 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 22 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 600 26.82 27.06 26.56 284 292 MTF CBOE 8 700 26.77 26.94 26.54 232 899 MTF Turquoise 1 500 26.87 26.90 26.84 40 305 MTF Aquis 1 800 26.89 26.90 26.84 48 402 23 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 497 25.99 26.56 25.72 272 817 MTF CBOE 8 885 25.97 26.54 25.72 230 743 MTF Turquoise 1 440 25.98 26.80 25.74 37 411 MTF Aquis 1 950 25.97 26.54 25.74 50 642 26 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 900 25.90 26.18 25.50 282 310 MTF CBOE 9 400 25.88 26.18 25.48 243 272 MTF Turquoise 1 475 25.91 26.18 25.58 38 217 MTF Aquis 1 986 25.91 26.22 25.50 51 457 27 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 017 26.02 26.36 25.68 286 662 MTF CBOE 9 850 26.02 26.34 25.68 256 297 MTF Turquoise 1 399 26.02 26.42 25.76 36 402 MTF Aquis 2 043 26.01 26.42 25.72 53 138 28 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 748 25.55 25.90 24.88 249 061 MTF CBOE 8 576 25.52 25.86 24.90 218 860 MTF Turquoise 1 339 25.51 25.90 25.02 34 158 MTF Aquis 1 680 25.51 25.92 24.92 42 857 Total 114 785 26.05 27.06 24.88 2 990 202

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 900 shares during the period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from

22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 September 2022 3 400 26.74 26.90 26.50 90 916 23 September 2022 1 200 26.07 26.30 25.80 31 284 26 September 2022 1 600 25.59 25.62 25.50 40 944 27 September 2022 1 700 25.86 25.94 25.70 43 962 28 September 2022 2 000 25.42 25.80 25.00 50 840 Total 9 900 — — — 257 946





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 September 2022 1 000 27.10 27.10 27.10 27 100 23 September 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 26 September 2022 700 26.09 26.20 2 600.00 18 263 27 September 2022 2 800 26.13 26.20 2 600.00 73 164 28 September 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 500 — — — 118 527

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 105 267 shares.

On 28 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 704 895 own shares, or 6.28% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment



