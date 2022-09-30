Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 114 785 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
22 September 2022
Euronext Brussels
10 600
26.82
27.06
26.56
284 292
MTF CBOE
8 700
26.77
26.94
26.54
232 899
MTF Turquoise
1 500
26.87
26.90
26.84
40 305
MTF Aquis
1 800
26.89
26.90
26.84
48 402
23 September 2022
Euronext Brussels
10 497
25.99
26.56
25.72
272 817
MTF CBOE
8 885
25.97
26.54
25.72
230 743
MTF Turquoise
1 440
25.98
26.80
25.74
37 411
MTF Aquis
1 950
25.97
26.54
25.74
50 642
26 September 2022
Euronext Brussels
10 900
25.90
26.18
25.50
282 310
MTF CBOE
9 400
25.88
26.18
25.48
243 272
MTF Turquoise
1 475
25.91
26.18
25.58
38 217
MTF Aquis
1 986
25.91
26.22
25.50
51 457
27 September 2022
Euronext Brussels
11 017
26.02
26.36
25.68
286 662
MTF CBOE
9 850
26.02
26.34
25.68
256 297
MTF Turquoise
1 399
26.02
26.42
25.76
36 402
MTF Aquis
2 043
26.01
26.42
25.72
53 138
28 September 2022
Euronext Brussels
9 748
25.55
25.90
24.88
249 061
MTF CBOE
8 576
25.52
25.86
24.90
218 860
MTF Turquoise
1 339
25.51
25.90
25.02
34 158
MTF Aquis
1 680
25.51
25.92
24.92
42 857
Total
114 785
26.05
27.06
24.88
2 990 202
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 900 shares during the period from 22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
22 September 2022 to 28 September 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
22 September 2022
3 400
26.74
26.90
26.50
90 916
23 September 2022
1 200
26.07
26.30
25.80
31 284
26 September 2022
1 600
25.59
25.62
25.50
40 944
27 September 2022
1 700
25.86
25.94
25.70
43 962
28 September 2022
2 000
25.42
25.80
25.00
50 840
Total
9 900
—
—
—
257 946
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
22 September 2022
1 000
27.10
27.10
27.10
27 100
23 September 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
26 September 2022
700
26.09
26.20
2 600.00
18 263
27 September 2022
2 800
26.13
26.20
2 600.00
73 164
28 September 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
4 500
—
—
—
118 527
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 105 267 shares.
On 28 September 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 704 895 own shares, or 6.28% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
