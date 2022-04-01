Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 119 438 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 24 March 2022 and 30 March 2022:
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
24 March 2022
Euronext Brussels
16 590
35.77
36.32
35.42
593 408
MTF CBOE
9 052
35.72
36.30
35.48
323 381
MTF Aquis
417
35.69
35.84
35.50
14 882
MTF Turquoise
2 303
35.71
36.24
35.44
82 234
25 March 2022
Euronext Brussels
9 586
35.63
35.84
35.42
341 503
MTF CBOE
6 633
35.61
35.84
35.40
236 205
MTF Aquis
567
35.58
35.70
35.50
20 176
MTF Turquoise
1 937
35.64
35.76
35.50
69 030
28 March 2022
Euronext Brussels
14 043
35.83
36.16
35.62
503 163
MTF CBOE
7 230
35.78
36.18
35.62
258 719
MTF Aquis
629
35.88
36.18
35.68
22 567
MTF Turquoise
1 243
35.79
36.06
35.68
44 489
29 March 2022
Euronext Brussels
15 000
36.34
36.58
35.84
545 160
MTF CBOE
4 343
36.35
36.60
36.06
157 866
MTF Aquis
380
36.37
36.50
36.20
13 819
MTF Turquoise
1 285
36.34
36.54
36.10
46 698
30 March 2022
Euronext Brussels
14 800
35.52
36.14
35.32
525 660
MTF CBOE
9 000
35.48
35.84
35.34
319 304
MTF Aquis
2 100
35.44
35.72
35.34
74 415
MTF Turquoise
2 300
35.45
35.70
35.32
81 535
Total
119 438
35.79
36.60
35.32
4 274 213
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 18 036 shares during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 601 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
24 March 2022
8 936
35.67
36.38
35.50
318 747
25 March 2022
2 000
35.45
35.50
35.40
70 900
28 March 2022
2 100
35.60
35.70
35.50
74 760
29 March 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
30 March 2022
5 000
35.60
36.20
35.40
178 000
Total
18 036
-
-
-
642 407
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
24 March 2022
1
36.38
36.38
36.38
36
25 March 2022
300
35.80
35.80
35.80
10 740
28 March 2022
800
36.10
36.20
36.00
28 880
29 March 2022
4 500
36.36
36.60
36.00
163 620
30 March 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
5 601
-
-
-
203 276
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 932 shares.
On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
