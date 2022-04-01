Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Bekaert
·4 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 119 438 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 24 March 2022 and 30 March 2022:



Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of Shares

Average Price paid (€)

Highest Price paid (€)

Lowest Price paid (€)

Total Amount (€)

24 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

16 590

35.77

36.32

35.42

593 408

MTF CBOE

9 052

35.72

36.30

35.48

323 381

MTF Aquis

417

35.69

35.84

35.50

14 882

MTF Turquoise

2 303

35.71

36.24

35.44

82 234

25 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 586

35.63

35.84

35.42

341 503

MTF CBOE

6 633

35.61

35.84

35.40

236 205

MTF Aquis

567

35.58

35.70

35.50

20 176

MTF Turquoise

1 937

35.64

35.76

35.50

69 030

28 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

14 043

35.83

36.16

35.62

503 163

MTF CBOE

7 230

35.78

36.18

35.62

258 719

MTF Aquis

629

35.88

36.18

35.68

22 567

MTF Turquoise

1 243

35.79

36.06

35.68

44 489

29 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

15 000

36.34

36.58

35.84

545 160

MTF CBOE

4 343

36.35

36.60

36.06

157 866

MTF Aquis

380

36.37

36.50

36.20

13 819

MTF Turquoise

1 285

36.34

36.54

36.10

46 698

30 March 2022

Euronext Brussels

14 800

35.52

36.14

35.32

525 660

MTF CBOE

9 000

35.48

35.84

35.34

319 304

MTF Aquis

2 100

35.44

35.72

35.34

74 415

MTF Turquoise

2 300

35.45

35.70

35.32

81 535

Total

119 438

35.79

36.60

35.32

4 274 213

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 18 036 shares during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 601 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 March 2022 to 30 March 2022:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

24 March 2022

8 936

35.67

36.38

35.50

318 747

25 March 2022

2 000

35.45

35.50

35.40

70 900

28 March 2022

2 100

35.60

35.70

35.50

74 760

29 March 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

30 March 2022

5 000

35.60

36.20

35.40

178 000

Total

18 036

-

-

-

642 407




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

24 March 2022

1

36.38

36.38

36.38

36

25 March 2022

300

35.80

35.80

35.80

10 740

28 March 2022

800

36.10

36.20

36.00

28 880

29 March 2022

4 500

36.36

36.60

36.00

163 620

30 March 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

5 601

-

-

-

203 276

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 74 932 shares.

On 30 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 097 963 own shares, or 5.12 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.


Attachment


