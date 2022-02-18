Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 600 shares during the period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 46 125 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
10 February 2022
8 200
41.73
42.02
41.40
342 186
11 February 2022
12 000
42.23
42.66
41.92
506 760
14 February 2022
15 800
41.39
41.66
40.64
653 962
15 February 2022
3 600
40.54
40.66
40.38
145 944
16 February 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
39 600
-
-
-
1 648 852
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
10 February 2022
10 273
41.94
42.18
41.66
430 850
11 February 2022
15 069
42.41
42.84
42.12
639 076
14 February 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
15 February 2022
5 200
41.02
41.26
40.70
213 304
16 February 2022
15 583
41.90
42.50
41.32
652 928
Total
46 125
-
-
-
1 936 158
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 575 shares. On 16 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 119 635 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.16 % of all outstanding shares).
