Bekaert

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 600 shares during the period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 46 125 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 February 2022 8 200 41.73 42.02 41.40 342 186 11 February 2022 12 000 42.23 42.66 41.92 506 760 14 February 2022 15 800 41.39 41.66 40.64 653 962 15 February 2022 3 600 40.54 40.66 40.38 145 944 16 February 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 39 600 - - - 1 648 852









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 10 February 2022 10 273 41.94 42.18 41.66 430 850 11 February 2022 15 069 42.41 42.84 42.12 639 076 14 February 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 February 2022 5 200 41.02 41.26 40.70 213 304 16 February 2022 15 583 41.90 42.50 41.32 652 928 Total 46 125 - - - 1 936 158

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 575 shares. On 16 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 119 635 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.16 % of all outstanding shares).





