Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 36 300 shares during the period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 19 745 shares on Euronext Brussels.

Purchase of shares





Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 January 2022 1 000 45.04 45.20 44.80 45 040 14 January 2022 3 300 44.83 45.20 44.30 147 939 17 January 2022 2 800 44.21 44.38 44.08 123 788 18 January 2022 14 400 43.46 44.14 43.02 625 824 19 January 2022 14 800 42.99 43.56 42.42 636 252 Total 36 300 - - - 1 578 843









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 January 2022 2 800 45.15 45.30 44.94 126 420 14 January 2022 800 45.12 45.40 44.90 36 096 17 January 2022 1 782 44.31 44.44 44.18 78 960 18 January 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 January 2022 14 363 43.15 43.60 42.72 619 763 Total 19 745 - - - 861 240

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 847 shares. On 19 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 141 307 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.20 % of all outstanding shares).

