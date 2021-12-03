Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 25 November 2021 to 1 December 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 28 300 shares during the period from 25 November 2021 to 1 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 24 666 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period
from 25 November 2021 to 1 December 2021:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

25 November 2021

6 669

36.50

36.78

36.20

243 419

26 November 2021

5 431

35.58

35.86

34.70

193 235

29 November 2021

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

30 November 2021

13 600

35.56

36.02

34.80

483 616

1 December 2021

2 600

35.93

36.14

35.66

93 418

Total

28 300

-

-

-

1 013 687




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

25 November 2021

800

36.68

36.72

36.62

29 344

26 November 2021

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

29 November 2021

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

30 November 2021

12 200

35.82

36.10

35.34

437 004

1 December 2021

11 666

36.21

36.68

35.82

422 426

Total

24 666

-

-

-

888 774

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 77 247 shares. On 1 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 226 607 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.34 % of all outstanding shares).


