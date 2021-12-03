Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 25 November 2021 to 1 December 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 28 300 shares during the period from 25 November 2021 to 1 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 24 666 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period
from 25 November 2021 to 1 December 2021:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
25 November 2021
6 669
36.50
36.78
36.20
243 419
26 November 2021
5 431
35.58
35.86
34.70
193 235
29 November 2021
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
30 November 2021
13 600
35.56
36.02
34.80
483 616
1 December 2021
2 600
35.93
36.14
35.66
93 418
Total
28 300
-
-
-
1 013 687
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
25 November 2021
800
36.68
36.72
36.62
29 344
26 November 2021
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
29 November 2021
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
30 November 2021
12 200
35.82
36.10
35.34
437 004
1 December 2021
11 666
36.21
36.68
35.82
422 426
Total
24 666
-
-
-
888 774
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 77 247 shares. On 1 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 226 607 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.34 % of all outstanding shares).
