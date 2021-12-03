Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 25 November 2021 to 1 December 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 28 300 shares during the period from 25 November 2021 to 1 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 24 666 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period

from 25 November 2021 to 1 December 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 November 2021 6 669 36.50 36.78 36.20 243 419 26 November 2021 5 431 35.58 35.86 34.70 193 235 29 November 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 November 2021 13 600 35.56 36.02 34.80 483 616 1 December 2021 2 600 35.93 36.14 35.66 93 418 Total 28 300 - - - 1 013 687









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 November 2021 800 36.68 36.72 36.62 29 344 26 November 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 November 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 November 2021 12 200 35.82 36.10 35.34 437 004 1 December 2021 11 666 36.21 36.68 35.82 422 426 Total 24 666 - - - 888 774

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 77 247 shares. On 1 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 226 607 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.34 % of all outstanding shares).





Attachment



