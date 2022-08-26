Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of €30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 65 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022:
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
18 August 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 800
33.29
33.68
33.02
259 647
MTF CBOE
5 200
33.29
33.66
33.04
173 101
MTF Turquoise
-
-
-
-
-
MTF Aquis
-
-
-
-
-
19 August 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 700
32.47
33.00
32.14
250 017
MTF CBOE
5 300
32.47
32.84
32.14
172 091
MTF Turquoise
-
-
-
-
-
MTF Aquis
-
-
-
-
-
22 August 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 900
31.53
32.08
31.32
249 073
MTF CBOE
5 100
31.51
32.00
31.36
160 690
MTF Turquoise
-
-
-
-
-
MTF Aquis
-
-
-
-
-
23 August 2022
Euronext Brussels
8 000
31.48
31.72
31.12
251 829
MTF CBOE
5 000
31.48
31.72
31.00
157 423
MTF Turquoise
-
-
-
-
-
MTF Aquis
-
-
-
-
-
24 August 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 900
31.25
31.60
31.04
246 877
MTF CBOE
5 100
31.24
31.56
31.04
159 301
MTF Turquoise
-
-
-
-
-
MTF Aquis
7 800
33.29
33.68
33.02
259 647
Total
65 000
32.00
33.68
31.00
2 080 049
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 937 shares during the period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022:
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
18 August 2022
1 200
33.33
33.35
33.10
39 996
19 August 2022
3 700
32.60
33.00
32.20
120 620
22 August 2022
3 500
31.72
32.10
31.40
111 020
23 August 2022
1 300
31.17
31.28
31.00
40 521
24 August 2022
1 237
31.23
31.40
31.10
38 632
Total
10 937
-
-
-
350 789
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
18 August 2022
1 400
33.60
33.70
33.40
47 040
19 August 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
22 August 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
23 August 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
24 August 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
1 400
-
-
-
47 040
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 85 808 shares.
On 24 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 277 062 own shares, or 5.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment