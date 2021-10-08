Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 000 shares during the period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 September 2021 to 6 October 2021:



Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

30 September 2021

1 800

35.66

35.90

35.30

64 188

1 October 2021

1 100

35.56

35.68

35.34

39 116

4 October 2021

1 100

35.37

35.54

35.20

38 907

5 October 2021

600

35.05

35.20

34.80

21 030

6 October 2021

400

34.85

35.00

34.70

13 940

Total

5 000

-

-

-

177 181




Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

30 September 2021

1 800

35.88

36.02

35.64

64 584

1 October 2021

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

4 October 2021

900

35.54

35.70

35.38

31 986

5 October 2021

400

35.14

35.46

35.08

14 056

6 October 2021

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

3 100

-

-

-

110 626

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 101 269 shares. On 6 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 250 629 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.38 % of all outstanding shares).

