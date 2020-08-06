Beirut explosion: Before and after pictures show scale of damage to city

Before and after pictures have shown the extraordinary destruction brought about by a huge explosion in Beirut.

At least 100 people have died and more than 4,000 have been injured as a result of the blast , with health officials warning that both numbers are likely to rise.

Hundreds of people are missing and hundreds of thousands displaced by the explosion, caused by more than 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured at a warehouse near the city's port for six years.

Move the slider across the images to compare them.

The port area of the Lebanese capital was left devastated, while a huge shockwave was sent across the city and was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus - more than 125 miles (200km) away.

Pictures showed cars upturned and streets covered in shattered glass and twisted metal, with homes and businesses reduced to rubble.

A series of aerial pictures below, supplied by European Space Imaging, illustrate the explosion's impact on the area.

