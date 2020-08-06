Beirut explosion: protesters demand political change as Macron tours city

Angry crowds in Beirut have urged Emmanuel Macron to help bring political change to Lebanon as the French president toured the city’s blasted port and the shattered surrounding neighbourhoods.

As the Lebanese army took control of the site on the first day of a two-week state of emergency, there were growing calls inside and outside the country for an independent probe into the disaster that has killed at least 157 people, left thousands homeless and caused up to $15bn (£11bn) worth of damage to the capital.

More bodies are expected to be retrieved in ongoing search and rescue operations in and around the port, where a stash of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate is thought to have ignited shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, sparking the largest explosion in Beirut’s history.

As volunteers worked to clean up damaged streets, buildings and hospitals, there was growing rage across Lebanon at how the disaster was allowed to occur.

Macron was surrounded by hundreds of people as he toured the wrecked Gemmayze neighbourhood near the port who called for revolution and the downfall of Lebanon’s “regime”.

“I guarantee you this – aid will not go to corrupt hands,” Macron told the protesters. “I will talk to all political forces to ask them for a new pact. I am here today to propose a new political pact to them".”

Footage showed members of the crowd urging Macron to “help us” and “do something”. “I see the emotion on your face, the sadness, the pain. This is why I’m here,” he told one group.

Few Lebanese leaders have ventured out to see the site or tour affected neighbourhoods since the blast and the convoy of former prime minister Saad Hariri was attacked on Tuesday as he drove through downtown Beirut.

Lebanese officials have started blaming each other for leaving the highly explosive substance sitting so close to residential neighbourhoods for six years. The ammonium nitrate was taken from a ship that docked in Beirut in 2013 and was apparently abandoned by its Russian owner and mostly Ukrainian crew.





Ammonium nitrate is a common industrial chemical used mainly for fertiliser because it is a good source of nitrogen for plants. It is also one of the main components in mining explosives.

It is not explosive on its own, rather it is an oxidiser, drawing oxygen to a fire – and therefore making it much more intense. However, it ignites only under the right circumstances, and these are difficult to achieve.

While ammonium nitrate can in fact put out a fire, if the chemical itself is contaminated, for example with oil, it becomes highly explosive.

Helen Sullivan and Tom Phillips





Badri Daher, the director general of Lebanese customs, said on Wednesday his office had sent six letters to the country’s judiciary urging them to deal with the chemicals either by exporting the load, reselling it or giving it to the army.

An unspecified number of port officials have been ordered to be placed under house arrest pending the investigation, which is scheduled to take four more days. It will report to the national cabinet, which will refer its findings to the judiciary.

Amnesty International was among the organisations calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances leading up to the explosion.

Petitions circulating online calling for an international probe received thousands of signatures. A leading Druze politician, Walid Jumblatt, said he had no faith in the government’s ability to find and reveal the truth.

“We have no trust at all in this ruling gang,” said Jumblatt, whose party has lawmakers in parliament but is not in the cabinet, which took office in January with backing from the Hezbollah movement and its allies.

Residents of the capital are seething at a disaster that appears to have been foreseeable and frequently warned about.

