Beirut blast, Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’ and more: A round-up of the top stories on August 05, 2020

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Smoke rises from an explosion site at the port of Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua via Getty)

78 dead, around 4,000 injured as huge blasts rock Lebanon’s Beirut

Reports pointed out to explosive materials stored in a warehouse as being the possible trigger for the blasts. According to the interior minister, ammonium nitrate was the probable cause of at least one explosion. Read More

BJP patriarch LK Advani says Ayodhya ceremony an emotional day

The 92-year-old BJP leader is not among the invitees for the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple by PM Modi on Wednesday due to his advanced age amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 epidemic. Read More

'An exercise in political absurdity': India dismisses Pakistan’s new map

On the eve of the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and in a bid to further internationalise the issue of Kashmir, Pakistan issued a new map showing all of Kashmir as part of its territory. The map includes not just parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but also Junagarh in Gujarat. Read More

Border dispute should not dominate China-India ties: Chinese envoy to US

A dispute between India and China - which turned deadly in June when troops of the two sides clashed - should not dominate relations between the nuclear-armed Asian powers, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said. Read More

Russia is planning to use a vaccine that doesn’t yet meet WHO standards

Russian officials are celebrating a "Sputnik moment," while international scientists ask to see the data. Though government officials are crowing about the achievement, the Gamaleya Research Institute scientists behind the vaccine have yet to publish data showing their vaccine works. Read More

Curfew lifted in Srinagar, but COVID-19 restrictions to continue

An order was issued by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhury on Tuesday saying that after assessing the situation in the area, it has been decided to prematurely end the curfew which was slated to continue till Wednesday night. Read More

Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dead

Nilangekar, senior Congress leaders from Latur in Marathwada region, was the state chief minister from June 1985 to March 1986. Read More

Ireland's glorious centuries power them past England in third ODI

This was a game to savour – unlike its predecessors. A brilliant run chase, masterminded by Ireland’s captain and vice-captain, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, centurions both, produced a stunning victory by seven wickets with one ball to spare. Read More

Dino Morea denies hosting Sushant Singh Rajput at house party

"There was never any such gathering at my residence, pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this," Dino wrote on his official Twitter handle. Read More

Will end green card freeze, oppose H-1B visa suspension: Democrats

The Democratic Party in the US will end the freeze on green cards and take steps to end its backlog, if voted to power in the November presidential elections, the party's proposed 2020 platform said. Read More