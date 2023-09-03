Being trans is neither dangerous nor contagious. We must protect our LGBTQ+ neighbors | Opinion

Protect trans youth

“CA group to call for 3 anti-transgender ballot measures,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 28)

The insidious, well-funded, national Republican campaign to control our bodies, ban books, avoid history, deny healthcare and make rich people richer is here in California. It purports to be local, but is actually a national effort to scapegoat its latest chosen minority group: transgender kids.

These activists pretend to protect children, pretend they favor parent rights and pretend that transgender kids don’t actually exist, but they do and always have. They are perfectly normal human beings.

Being trans is neither dangerous nor contagious. Schools and communities must protect trans people from these attacks on their rights and liberties.

Claudia Krich

Davis

A beautiful day

“Mug shot of Donald Trump shows scowling former president during speedy booking at Atlanta jail,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 24)

August 24, 2023 was a beautiful day in America. Former President Donald Trump was arrested and booked in the Fulton County Jail on 13 felony counts. He showed his true colors during that simple act of posing for a mugshot — and it’s not orange, it’s evil. It’s the sinister scowl of a man-child melting on the inside like an M&M in your palm.

August 25 was not a “sad” day in America, as the twice-impeached former president claimed. It was a day when corrupt and unchecked power was, for one brief moment, stopped cold in its tracks. One small step towards justice, one giant leap towards equality. Power was with the people during that one sublime moment with the click of the camera. He shows fear and anger. Inside, he’s broken, submissive and powerless. It was a beautiful day!

Randy Ronning

Sacramento

Climate action together

“California must meet its ambitious climate change goals,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 5)

Join people from all walks of life for the National Day of Action on the Climate Emergency, held in Old Town Sacramento on September 17. We will demand that our leaders show real Climate Leadership by rejecting new Fossil Fuel projects and declaring a Climate Emergency.

The amount of heat trapping carbon dioxide in our atmosphere has increased 50% since the start of the Industrial Revolution. In order to stop this warming, we must rapidly transition away from burning carbon dioxide polluting fossil fuels to non-polluting sources of energy.

Mark your calendars and join us on that day.

Ron Sadler

Roseville

No more illegal fireworks

“Yuba City police arrest teens after firework is lit in mall,” (sacbee.com, Aug. 21)

Illegal fireworks have become a year-round problem. State officials must pay attention to this growing issue of illegal fireworks that has affected every community in California.

To combat the issue of illegal fireworks entering California, the state must take decisive action. It is insufficient to rely solely on local fire and law enforcement agencies with limited resources to contain illegal fireworks, given the scale and magnitude of the problem.

State officials must disrupt the supply chain at its source, by targeting out-of-state suppliers and preventing the importation of illegal fireworks into California. We must take swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and well-being of California residents.

Lee Miller

Sacramento

Transformative measure

“California Democrats have long failed to tax guns, ammunition. Could this year be different?” (sacbee.com, Aug. 23)

As someone who has experienced the traumatic impact of gun violence firsthand, Assembly Bill 28 is a vital step towards reducing gun violence in our communities while also respecting the Second Amendment rights of responsible gun owners. AB 28 is a transformative measure that offers crucial support for programs which prevent violence and aid victims and survivors.

The bill also creates a mechanism for those who profit from firearm sales to also contribute to mitigating the devastating impacts of gun violence. It is a reasonable and equitable solution that doesn’t burden responsible gun owners while generating essential resources to combat the public health crisis caused by gun violence.

I urge our lawmakers to support this legislation. We can take meaningful action to save lives and create a future where our neighborhoods and schools are no longer haunted by the echoes of gunshots.

Rudy Espinoza

Redwood City

Pass AB 28

“Will California lawmakers pass tax on firearms, ammunition?” (sacbee.com, Aug. 23)

As a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, I’ve advocated for gun violence prevention policies at the State Capitol for years, and I’ve never seen momentum and energy like what’s been happening around Assembly Bill 28, the Gun Violence Prevention, Healing and Recovery Act.

Gun violence takes many forms, and requires a holistic approach. AB 28 will provide urgently needed, reliable and annual funding for vital life-saving programs, including $75 million for the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant (CalVIP). CalVIP supports cities and community-based organizations providing life-saving violence intervention and prevention services to the communities hit hardest by gun violence.

Advocates, including gun violence survivors, a coalition of community partners and students, have been filling hearing rooms time and time again. A supermajority of the Assembly voted for this bill and half of the state senators have signed on as co-authors.

Alex Navarro

Concord