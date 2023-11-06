Being ‘silenced’ by a judge was a win for cantankerous Trump

Donald Trump attempted to paint himself as the victim in court - JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS

Sitting at the witness stand in his freshly pressed navy suit with his arms staunchly folded, Donald Trump could not restrain himself.

Pulling no punches, the 77-year-old, accused the judge of being biased, claimed the “crazy trial” was a politically motivated “witch-hunt” and branded Attorney General Letitia James a “political hack”.

Each of Mr Trump’s blows were parried by Judge Arthur Engoron in New York Supreme Court which descended into a circus as Mr Trump became the first the former US president to take the stand as a defendant in more than a century.

Throughout the tiring day, Judge Engoron pleaded with the Republican frontrunner’s lawyers to “control” their client, criticised Mr Trump’s “irrelevant” and “rambling” answers and told him curtly: “This is not a political rally.”

But if it wasn’t a political rally – it may have had a similar effect.

Judge Arthur Engoron hears Donald Trump in court - BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

As he does in the arenas and parking lots of the campaign trail, Mr Trump used Courtroom 300 as his stage.

The former president has spent the last three months telling America that the cases against him in four states are politically motivated, and in court he did so on the record.

Mr Trump had a good go at painting himself as the victim in a day that was as much about the theatre as it was about the substance of his testimony.

However, it was not all good news. Mr Trump admitted in court that he had tweaked the figures on his company’s financial statements.

Amid the protracted tangents and passionate ramblings about his real estate prowess and “cash flow”, when asked whether he ever thought the values were “off” in his statements, Mr Trump said: “Yes, on occasion. Both high and low.”

Mr Trump said that two properties, his triplex apartment in Trump Tower and his sprawling Seven Springs estate in New York’s Westchester County, were overvalued and had to be adjusted in his financial statement.

He said he had lowered the latter because he “thought it was too high”.

The $250 million civil trial accuses Mr Trump and his two eldest sons, Donald Jnr and Eric, and their company of fraudulently inflating their assets by up to $2.2 billion from 2011 to 2021 in order to secure better loan rates.

But while Donald Jr downplayed his understanding of accounting when he took to the stand last week, his father could not resist flexing his expertise.

Mr Trump admitted in court that he had made suggestions about the figures on his company’s financial statements - Brendan McDermid/Pool Reuters

He said he knew the value of a building “just by looking at it”. Acknowledging he helped assemble documents stating the value of his properties, he said: “I would look at them, I would see them, and I would maybe on occasion have some suggestions.”

Mr Trump said many of his properties, such as his Mar-a-Lago estate and Doral golf course in Florida were undervalued. He said that should not matter because the estimates included language saying they might not be accurate and banks did not take them seriously.

Along with the admissions, Mr Trump appeared to make a gaffe by claiming he was tied up with presidential duties after leaving the White House.

Asked whether he was involved in valuations in 2021, he said: “I was busy at the White House… my threshold was China, Russia, and keeping our country safe.”

State lawyer Kevin Wallace responded saying: “Just to clarify, you weren’t president in 2021, correct?”, to which Mr Trump replied: “No, I wasn’t.”

Mr Trump appeared to make a gaffe while in court - JABIN BOTSFORD/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

But the main thing to have filled the courtroom adorned with 12 chandeliers on the third floor of the New York Supreme Court on Monday were slinging matches.

Mr Trump’s careful attempts to create the demeanour of an untouchable man wasting his time was cracked with an outburst in which he raised his voice and railed against Mr Engoron.

“You ruled against me before knowing anything about me”, he said, audibly hurt. “You ruled me a fraud.”

Later, Mr Trump said the trial was “a political witch hunt and I think she [Ms James] should be ashamed of herself”.

“I’m sure the judge will rule against me because he always rules against me,” was another remark, along with: “This is a very unfair trial, very, very unfair and I hope the public is watching.”

Mr Trump said he wanted a jury and accused Ms James of focusing on his political persecution rather than focusing on crime in New York City.

At one point, Mr Trump gestured his hands in and out so swiftly it was as if he was playing an accordion.

Earlier, when Judge Engoron had been arguing with defence lawyers Chris Kise and Alina Habba, Mr Trump turned to his left and pulled a face like a petulant child.

Meanwhile, Judge Engoron’s rage was so apparent it would not have been surprising had Mr Trump’s hair caught fire from the strength of his stare.

He Engoron told Mr Kise and Ms Habba to “control” Mr Trump “if you can” and warned the former president he might remove him from the stand if he did not answer questions directly.

“Mr Kise, can you control your client?” Judge Engoron said. “This is not a political rally. This is a courtroom.”

At one point when Mr Trump was on the stand, Judge Engoron asked Mr Kise to take Mr Trump to the back of the courtroom and “explain the rules.” “The former and again soon to be president of the United States understands the rules,” Mr Kise responded.

The charged exchanges, which lasted all day, appeared to directly contrast the delicately painted mural adorning the wall behind them by Italian-born painter, Attilio Pusterla, which depicts a group of men in an orderly court, over which the judge appears to have control.

Earlier on Monday Ms James brushed aside Mr Trump’s attacks ahead of his testimony, knowing to expect them. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters are the facts and the numbers. The numbers, my friends, don’t lie,” Ms James said outside the courthouse. Ivanka Trump, Mr Trump’s daughter, is expected to testify on Wednesday, although she is not a defendant.