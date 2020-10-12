Being pregnant during the pandemic 'was a little scary,' Mindy Kaling says

After keeping her pregnancy news private, Mindy Kaling took to Instagram to share some details of her experience being pregnant with her second child during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday she shared an image from the "Peanuts" cartoon of Snoopy and Woodstock birds and she thanked her friends and followers for their well wishes. She gave birth to her son, Spencer, on Sept. 3 and didn't reveal the news until Thursday when she surprised the audience on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary," she wrote. "But it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk."

She said that her son, Spencer, is "happy and healthy" and that he has been very much welcomed by his big sister, Katherine, who is 2.

"His sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys)," she wrote. "It’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now. Love and grateful hugs. Xoxo MK"

"This is news to a lot of people," Kaling said when she dropped the huge surprise.

Kaling isn't the first to surprise the public with a new tiny human. Who could forget in 2011 when Beyonce turned to the crowd after her Video Music Awards performance, opened up her blazer and rubbed her five-month baby bump to share the news she was expecting her first child, Blue Ivy, with Jay-Z?

Sometimes celebrities just show up on the red carpet with a baby bump (we're looking at you, Blake Lively) or spill the beans about a new addition in a interview, like when Ellie Kemper confirmed she missed a party "because I'm pregnant and I felt sick." But without red carpets and with Zoom interviews from the neck-up, now we are learning of babies well after they arrive.

Rapper Iggy Azalea revealed in July in an Instagram Story she had become a mom. "I have a son," she wrote. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

And Billie Lourd as well as Amanda Seyfried dropped news of their additions in September on Instagram to unsuspecting fans.

Contributing: Amy Haneline

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mindy Kaling baby: Actress details pandemic pregnancy experience