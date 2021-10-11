'Being a Leader Doesn’t Mean Mowing Down People With Fortuner': UP BJP Chief

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday, 10 October, in reference to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, said that being a political leader doesn't mean that one "mow down anyone by a Fortuner car".

His remarks came amid allegations against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni’s son Ashish Misra, who allegedly drove an SUV and mowed down farmers on 3 October, in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Addressing BJP workers at the inaugural session of the state executive of the party's minority front in Lucknow, Singh said, “A tea seller, born in a poor family, became a CM, the PM of the nation. He said 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga'... Being a political leader doesn't mean that you loot, it doesn't mean that you mow down anyone by a Fortuner.”

Further, he added, "You will get the votes based on your conduct. When your neighbourhood appreciates you, I feel proud. We don’t do politics, so that people in your area hide from you. Politics is not a part-time job.”

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, Singh said, “PM Modi and Yogi constructed seven lakh homes in the state. Did anyone ask about votes and religion? Vaccines are being sent to other countries under PM Modi's leadership. The lives of people are transforming through gas, electricity connections and toilets which are being provided to them,” ANI reported.

