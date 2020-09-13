LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (http://compare-autoinsurance.org) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website released an online guide that explains what to do after being involved in a car accident.

Place yourself and the passengers in a safe location . After the accidents, leave the vehicle and check if everyone is OK. If possible, move away from the car. Look for fuel leakage and alert the nearby persons. If the car is safe to drive and may cause problems to other drivers, pull it to the side of the road. Otherwise, leave it where it is and get everyone to safety.

. After the accidents, leave the vehicle and check if everyone is OK. If possible, move away from the car. Look for fuel leakage and alert the nearby persons. If the car is safe to drive and may cause problems to other drivers, pull it to the side of the road. Otherwise, leave it where it is and get everyone to safety. Call an ambulance if anyone is hurt . If the driver or any of the passengers is hurt, call 911 and request an ambulance. Do not move people if they are hurt and they are trapped between contorted car parts. Let the experts handle the situation. Move the persons only if there's immediate danger (like the fuel leakage mentioned before).

. If the driver or any of the passengers is hurt, call 911 and request an ambulance. Do not move people if they are hurt and they are trapped between contorted car parts. Let the experts handle the situation. Move the persons only if there's immediate danger (like the fuel leakage mentioned before). Protect the accident area. Turn off the engine and signal the accident area, in order to prevent further accidents. Use flares or flashlights if the accident happened at night. Make sure no one interferes with the evidence.

Turn off the engine and signal the accident area, in order to prevent further accidents. Use flares or flashlights if the accident happened at night. Make sure no one interferes with the evidence. Assess the damage . Take photos and gather eyewitness accounts. Look for nearby surveillance cameras. Make sure to take clear photos of the cars, road, and nearby elements. These pictures will help criminalists determine guilt

. Take photos and gather eyewitness accounts. Look for nearby surveillance cameras. Make sure to take clear photos of the cars, road, and nearby elements. These pictures will help criminalists determine guilt Call the police . Even if the accident was minor, the driver should call the police. The authorities will inspect the circumstances of the accidents and issue a report. Ask for a copy of that report. If the police can't come to the scene of the accident, go to the nearest police station and complete a report.

. Even if the accident was minor, the driver should call the police. The authorities will inspect the circumstances of the accidents and issue a report. Ask for a copy of that report. If the police can't come to the scene of the accident, go to the nearest police station and complete a report. Call the insurance company . Do not forget to notify the insurer about the accident. They will tell more about the next steps and how to file a claim. Furthermore, they can help the driver settle the claim and send a claim adjuster.

"The first minutes after an accident are extremely important In many cases, they can make the difference between life and death. Checked for injured persons, call an ambulance and the police. After that, assess the damage and determine guilt", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

