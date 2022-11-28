After Being a Founding Member of 2 Fintech Unicorns, Rob Owen Now Joins giveback. Will This be His 3rd Unicorn in a Row?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Giveback Social, Inc, a tech-enabled platform that helps donors create and manage giving portfolios, is standing out in its early days, getting impressive traction with donors and investors, and bolsters its executive team with the appointment of fintech industry veteran Rob Owen as the Head of Strategic Growth.

Giveback co-founders Rochelle Silveira and Ba Minuzzi, and Robert Owen, giveback's Head of Strategic Growth

Rob Owen is an experienced operator with a background in sales, finance, and compliance, and specializes in taking companies from inception to market. Prior to joining Giveback, Rob had helped build and advised multiple highly successful companies in their efforts to modernize the supply chain industry, expand financial education to under-represented groups, and develop repeatable infrastructure to support investing in sustainable economies. As giveback's Head of Strategic Growth, Rob will lead the relationship with donors and develop the continued growth of the platform, supporting the ultra-high-net-worth donors and family office's needs for strategic giving.

Owen loves early-stage fintech startups, and he has the midas touch to it. In the past 10 years, he has been part of the founding team of two unicorns. Vise, an AI-driven portfolio management platform for financial advisors, was founded in 2016 by Samir Vasavada and Runik Mehrotra, when they were 16 years old,, and has since raised $128 million over four rounds from investors, including Sequoia, Ribbit Capital, and Founders Fund, and was recently valued at $1 billion post-money; and Recurrency is the #1 ERP Automation Platform; the startup was a member of the Summer 2020 Y Combinator cohort, and founded by the solo founder of 19 years old, Sam Oshay.

Owen has been consistently working with ambitious young founders who actively seek to challenge the status quo, helping to build companies that create outsized financial and community impact, and this time he decided to join the Brazilian duo, Ba Minuzzi, and Rochelle Silveira, the co-founders of Giveback who have more than a decade working in finance and fintech. The two Latinas joined forces to solve an urgent problem in a massive market: philanthropy. Charitable giving in the U.S. reached a record high in 2021 when Americans gave a record $484 billion to charities that year alone. Giveback's mission is to have donors treating their giving portfolio with the same pragmatism they treat their investment portfolio, Giveback has an excellent impact algorithm and match-making tool that brings efficiency and clarity to the donor's giving portfolio and considers the write-offs and tax efficiencies for each individual.

"I've spent several decades as a finance professional, coaching clients on their charitable giving, and nearly as much time as an operator with startups, building technology platforms to bring automation to financial services," said Rob Owen, Head of Strategic Growth at giveback. "I can't say how excited I am to finally get to do both at the same time with giveback."

Some may think that the fintech industry has already gotten all the funding since it grew from $2B to $210B in the past decade. Nonetheless, there is a lot of room for improvement in the finance industry. Philanthropy is one of the verticals that have been forgotten until very recently, but we have started to see positive movements with platforms such as ImpactAssets ($2B in AUM) and Daffy ($17,1M in funding) leading the way. Giveback is the new complementary solution for the space, offering a tech-enabled platform with an intuitive and engaging experience, allowing donors to be intentional with their giving back strategy, finding the right organizations to support based on the donor's core values and impact goals with tax-deductible nonprofits and managing their giving portfolio efficiently.

Image illustrating inefficiencies in the industry. Credit: giveback team

"As a donor and wealth manager overseeing over $370M in assets, I have seen these inefficiencies firsthand, which is why we've created this company. Giveback is more than just a charitable donation platform, it's a place where you can diversify your giving portfolio, deploy strategically and measure the impact your donations are having.", said Ba Minuzzi, founder of UVS and co-founder of giveback.

The company is part of the UMANA Venture Studio (UVS) portfolio. UVS's core business is to unite stellar C-level women operators, purpose-driven brands, and loud voices (aka celebrities). Ba acts as the behind-the-scenes co-founder of the companies they build in-house.

Ba has known Owen for nearly a decade and has always envisioned working with him. She was one of Vise's angel investors and could see the importance of his role in the early days of that startup. "It has been only 3 years since I founded UMANA, a multi-family office working with UHNW celebrities, and since formally joining the wealth management industry, one of my core focuses has been to think of efficiencies to this traditional space. At UMANA, we have a venture studio that allows us to build startups from scratch, and that's how Giveback was first conceptualized. Fast-forward, the company is now led by my stellar co-founder and CEO, Rochelle Silveira," says Ba Minuzzi. "I've been a fan of Rob's work for years, and his commitment to young founders is inspiring. Having him joining Giveback is a dream coming true! Still pinching myself."

"Rob joining the team marks another great milestone for the early days of giveback," says Rochelle Silveira, co-founder, and CEO of Giveback. "Finding the right team is one of the most crucial points for a startup, and having the opportunity to count on Rob's experience in the financial industry and track record of building highly successful startups to bring our vision to reality is unbelievable, and we're excited for what's next." Giveback was built with the vision that philanthropy should be easier and more efficient. "Americans are incredibly generous, yet, the technology used by donors to manage charitable contributions usually is no more sophisticated than spreadsheets and emails," says Rochelle.

Just in time for the 2022 Giving Season, the company is announcing the launch of the giving platform, which already has over 140 approved nonprofits, including notable organizations such as the Malala Fund, CDC Foundation, USA for UNFPA, Water for People, Pencils of Promise, The Marine Mammal Center, Girls Who Code, Clean Air Task Force, Code.org, ReFED, and UnidosUS.

