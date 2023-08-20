How being a farmer’s wife changed my relationship with food

‘Living on a farm has helped me to see that we all have a responsibility, when we shop, to support good farming’ - Joanne Coates

James has just pulled into the driveway. ‘Can you come and give me a hand tagging lambs?’ he shouts. ‘It won’t take long, there’s not many in this batch.’ Any excuse to avoid the paperwork, I think, and I push it to one side.

I check with Mum that she is OK to stay with Tom. ‘We’re fine. I can stay until you go for Isaac at three.’ Most of my days go like this.

My roles as a mother and a farmer’s wife demand a lot of me. Most of the time I am OK with it – I choose this life. But sometimes it is overwhelming. I regularly feel I have too many things that I am responsible for.

My mind gets crowded as the jobs compete to become my priority. I just end up doing the most urgent thing in front of me. I feel like I don’t do anything very well, as I can’t really give anything my undivided attention.

‘Come on, Floss, we’ll go and tag some lambs.’ She nudges my hand with her nose as I pull my boots on. I grab the medicines we’ll need from the fridge. James has brought the other dogs down from the shed, including Bess, who is ready for a break from her pups.

‘See you in a little while,’ I call to Tom as we drive off. ‘Be good for Granny!’ Mum waves to me from the flower bed with her rubber gloves on as she wrestles with a giant dock weed.

Down at the sheep pens I get the box out and start sorting a few coloured ear tags. The field across the road has 10 ewes and lambs in it; they are nearly a month old and are fit and strong.

I walk across and open the gate for James to drive the quad bike around the field. He sends Bess and Tosh around the sheep and I stand on the road with Floss, ready to stop any oncoming traffic and turn them into the pens.

Sheepdogs Floss, Bess and Tosh - Joanne Coates

‘Away!’ he calls to both dogs, and then: ‘Fetch on.’ The little flock runs out the gate and past me, bleating noisily to each other, lambs and mothers mixed up. Bess runs ahead to turn them into the yard on James’s command. We give them 10 minutes to mother up.

The sheep have individual sounds and smells, and once reunited the lambs suckle for reassurance. Floss is in exactly the right spot: she has cornered two ewes with their lambs next to the first gate of the pens. I quietly walk behind them, clapping my hands a little to chase them in. I give Floss a well-deserved ‘good girl’ pat. One of the ewes has twins, and the other a single lamb. I scan the first ewe’s ear tag with an electronic device that reads her microchip number. I look through my five different lists of sheep numbers to find her.

‘She went to The Jedi,’ James calls out, which immediately helps narrow my search down. The Jedi is one of our five tups (male rams) that we put with separate flocks of ewes to be mated last November.

‘I’ve got her here,’ I say. She is on the right list, and I tick the number off. Knowing the father of the lamb tells us which colour tag to put in its ear, so that for the rest of its life we can tell its pedigree.

James can remember which tup he put every ewe to, hundreds of them by sight, and has a photographic memory of them. We specialise in selling prime breeding tups in the autumn sales to other shepherds across the Lake District and beyond.

Any male lambs that don’t make the grade for breeding as they grow are castrated and sold for fattening in the autumn. I bend the white-coloured plastic ear tag into the handheld tagger and pass it to James.

He clips it into the lamb’s ear, and I pass him the corresponding yellow electronic tag for the other ear. The lamb is startled with its new ear piercings and kicks and makes a loud bleat to its mother. I fill and pass James a small syringe filled with the vaccination medicine.

James lets the next ewe in with twins. I pick up one of the lambs. Its body is warm, its black fleece thick and soft beneath my fingers. Its legs are sturdy with clean little hooves. ‘A gimmer,’ I say – a female lamb. Her pink tongue trembles as she calls to her mother and I cuddle her into me, reassuring her.

Every ewe and lamb gets the same treatment – scanning, tagging, writing records, injecting and marking. The sun is shining, and the sky is blue, and it’s a good day because we haven’t fallen out (yet). It takes us just over an hour to finish this batch. Floss is dozing on the back of the quad bike, Tosh is charging around, Bess is lying still under the gate.

With husband James, author of The Shepherd’s Life - Joanne Coates

When we are done, I open the gate on to the road and walk ahead a few yards to let the sheep into the next field. But as I look back, I start to run because Tosh has rounded them all up and has already got them out on to the road behind me.

‘Lie down, Tosh!’ James shouts at him, but he is young and keen to work and he wags his tail proudly and weaves quickly from side to side behind the sheep and lambs. I struggle to push open the gate in time, lifting it over the clumps of long grass.

The flock races past me, the ewes pushing each other into the new field. Soon their heads are down, grazing. They are happy, their lambs beside them. I close the gate. It will only be a couple of weeks until some of these sheep and lambs go up on to the high fells for summer grazing, and then we will let the meadows rest, to grow grass to make into hay for the winter.

I climb back on to the quad bike. We need to go and check the new calf. The dogs nuzzle into my hair as we set off, pushing past each other to get the best position to see ahead over my shoulders. Tosh rides with both front paws on my back.

James drives along the straight road that is shadowed from the high afternoon sun by the line of oak trees that give the field its name. He slows before the bridge, and then stops and stands to let me off. I open the gate into the field.

The herd is now sheltering under a few trees near the fence, so we drive across the field, bumping over clumps of rushes and the gullies left by the last heavy rainfall. A heron flaps up awkwardly into the sky just ahead of us; we’ve disturbed it from hunting for frogs in the pools. Heidi is resting and her calf is tucked in close to her, almost out of sight. All is well and we don’t disturb them.

I head off to pick up Isaac. The primary school is nestled into the valley bottom, dwarfed by mountains. It has bright-blue-painted gutters, a little metal gate and a welcoming front door, and is built from the local quarried slate stone. Herdwick sheep graze the fields around the school.

When we get home, Isaac gets changed and runs off to see the new calf. I check the fridge. I have some lamb mince that I defrosted and a few vegetables. I will make the curried lamb and rice dish that I invented a couple of weeks ago. And I will cook a few sausages for the boys.

I put the oven on and find an aubergine in the fridge that needs using, so I start by cutting it into cubes. Tom wants to help, so I ask him to put the cubes on a roasting tray. Standing on a stool, he loads them up in the front loader of his toy tractor and drops them on to the tray. I season them with some mixed spice, salt and pepper and a little olive oil. While the oven is heating up, I brown the mince with an onion in my big heavy pan that has a lid.

I add half a yellow pepper, chopped quite small, half a courgette and about three mushrooms into the browned meat. I rummage in between the jars on the top shelf of the fridge and find the open korma curry paste. I stir two tablespoons of it into the pan and it sizzles up as I mix it into the juices of the meat and vegetables. Whatever happens during the day, I do my best to cook an evening meal.

‘Access to good healthy food is, for me, a basic human right’ - Joanne Coates

Once I start, my irritation vanishes, and I usually feel better as I cook. I take pride in my work, even if the meal is sometimes basic. I have become good at improvising and making a decent meal from a few simple ingredients. I open the fridge to see what needs using up next.

I always have a few cuts of meat defrosting in the drawer and I base my meals around those. We get a local vegetable delivery every week and grow some of our own in the summer, and I keep my pantry fairly well stocked.

Being a farmer’s wife has changed my relationship with food. I have always been interested in cooking and baking, but when I was young I didn’t think very much about where the ingredients came from.

Perhaps I should have cared, given that I grew up on a farm, but for a long time I didn’t. I fell into a habit of shopping thoughtlessly, just picking up anything from the supermarket shelves, filling the trolley with whatever I wanted regardless of season or where it came from, quite often choosing the cheapest plastic-wrapped chicken.

I didn’t properly understand the consequences of my actions. But we now know beyond doubt that cheap food from bad farming wrecks the world.

We need to be highly suspicious of food that seems too cheap to be true, because somewhere a field, an animal, a farmer or a worker is paying the price for that. But a lot of what we eat now is pre-packaged or cooked for us, and these ingredients sneak into our diet in all sorts of ways – in pies and sandwiches, in cafés, restaurants and takeaways, on hospital trays and on school-dinner plates.

Doing anything about all this as an individual is complicated. It is not as simple as switching to a ‘plant-based diet’ to save the planet. The worst farming on earth is acres and acres of wheat, soy and maize grown by ploughing, which creates whole landscapes devoid of nature. These crops are wholly dependent upon synthetic chemicals – pesticides, herbicides and fossil-fuel fertilisers that are disastrous for the soil, rivers, oceans, insects and birds. Eating ‘plant-based’ products supports these systems. Ultimately, we need to understand ecosystems and farming better to make informed decisions about what to eat.

Not all beef is fed on grain or from a feedlot. It is good to care and want to act to make a change, but I know what a good healthy farm looks like, and it includes grazing livestock. The majority of family farms across the UK care deeply for their livestock and the land they live on. Our cattle and sheep are grown from sunshine, rainfall and grass. They live in a landscape that increasingly, thanks to our efforts, has lots of wild things.

Our farm hums with insects and birdsong. We can’t produce meat as cheaply as they can in cleared Amazon rainforest, and no one sensible should expect us to. I know we are in the midst of an economic crisis, but for me good food from good farming is the last thing I’d seek to spend less on.

On our farm we try to farm ‘regeneratively’, which is a fancy way of saying we manage grazing carefully, which in turn improves the soil health, and we restore habitats for nature. We have spent 20 years learning about all this. We believe in being good stewards of the land.

Living on a farm has helped me to see that we all have a responsibility, when we shop, to support good farming. If we don’t make this effort, we trap families like mine in bad and unsustainable forms of farming. The industrial farming practices I hate that are damaging to the planet are driven by our insatiable desire for ever-cheaper food.

This gets pushed on to all farmers, and then, when it becomes visible, when farmers everywhere try to compete by keeping chickens cooped up, or pigs in dirty concrete pens, or cows that don’t even go outside, many people dislike it. If you want something better for animals and the land, then you need to support farmers to do better – and ‘better’ has a real cost that someone has to pay.

Our cattle and sheep are grown from sunshine, rainfall and grass - Joanne Coates

Access to good healthy food is, for me, a basic human right. But it isn’t solved by making farming worse in a race to the bottom. When I was growing up, mealtimes anchored the days. With very little experience, Mum had to find her way around managing this big farmhouse and doing all the jobs, mostly by herself. There was no money to pay a maid to live in the attic, like there had been in Grandma’s day.

Life was changing. Mum soon refused to put a cooked meal on the table at twelve noon every day for the men. ‘Enough is enough,’ I heard her say. She told the farm workers to bring packed lunches and told my grandad to have his at home. Dad got a cheese sandwich, and custard (if he made it himself).

A few years later, Grandma only came on Fridays, when she came to get her hair done by Mum. As Grandma leaned over the kitchen sink with a towel around her shoulders, Mum would pour jugs of water over her head from a basin and rub shampoo into her grey curly hair.

Mum then combed and pinned her hair in rollers and blow-dried it under a hair-drying machine that was placed over her head like a space helmet. Grandma would sit under the dryer, often scowling as she watched Mum work. But Grandma brought fresh baking with her, and we were always eager to see what was in her tins and tubs – apple pasties, ginger biscuits, madeleines and gingerbread. Her coconut and jam tarts were my favourite.

Shortly after I married James I worked in a café and soon discovered a love of baking. I suggested to the café owner that I could bake a few cakes and we could try to sell them off the counter instead of the dry flapjacks and soft Rice Krispie cakes covered in cheap waxy chocolate they get from the wholesaler.

I didn’t say it aloud, but I felt embarrassed serving such horrible cakes. He agreed to give it a try, and thankfully didn’t ask too many details about my tiny kitchen. I told him that I had an up-to-date food hygiene certificate (from a course I went on to keep Mum company), and we agreed some prices.

We quickly sold out of everything I took, and needed more. I was suddenly supplying as many cakes as I could bake. I baked non-stop after work to keep up with demand. It was so satisfying to serve the cakes over the counter, secretly knowing that I made them all. The reactions from the customers were wonderful.

The Farmer’s Wife: My Life in Days, by Helen Rebanks, is out on 31 August (£20, Faber & Faber)

