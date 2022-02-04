Twitter loses it over German figure skating pair's Joker and Harley Quinn costumes

This Joker and Harley Quinn costume choice at the Beijing Olympics created mixed opinions on Twitter. (Getty)

Well, no one can accuse them of being boring.

A German figure skating duo made waves at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday with their bold costume choice, which paid tribute to DC Comics characters The Joker and Harley Quinn.

Dressed as the villains largely popularized by the Suicide Squad movies, Tim Dieck and Katharina Mueller skated to a jazz rendition of Britney Spears' "Toxic" while donning their daring outfits in the rhythm dancing event. The result was as entertaining as it was bizarre, and the internet world was quick to share a full gamut of opinions.

I'm watching ice dancing and a German team is dancing to the Suicide Squad soundtrack and the guy is fully dressed as the Joker. The Olympics are back baby pic.twitter.com/FYCCd9QLiE — ℳatt (@matttomic) February 4, 2022

I cannot believe Germany brought a Joker/Harley Quinn themed ice dance routine for their rhythm dance. #Olympics — Cody Sweet (@dcodysweet) February 4, 2022

Bro if I were a rhythm dance judge at the Olympics, I'm deducting points from the German team for their Suicide Squad Joker and Harley Quinn themed routine alone. — allison with two L's (@Ember_Phantom) February 4, 2022

The Olympics Jared Leto Joker 🃏 what a combination give them all the golds #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/lBg6RdtQZ6 — Reyes Flores (@mokoloco88) February 4, 2022

Some fans loved it and some hated it. And then, there were those who didn't quite know what to make of the whole ensemble.

not a harley joker themed rhythm dance pairs costume at the olympics.... pic.twitter.com/3x1NIVFzBy — h*llie (@xialasgalaxy) February 4, 2022

You mean to tell me in the year 2022, Germany sent two figure skaters to the Olympics dressed as The Joker and Harley Quinn and had them skate to Toxic.



What in the 2016 tumblr edit is going on here on this day. pic.twitter.com/OClRRPBoFV — Kari (@KariClough) February 4, 2022

absolutely losing it watching these German ice dancers dressed as The Joker and Harley Quinn skating to a spooky cover of Toxic right now. full cosplay at the Olympics I CANNOT — Katie Minard (Taylor's Version) (@KatieMinard) February 4, 2022

Though they received mixed reviews online, the pair's choices didn't sit well with the Olympic judges. Dieck and Mueller received the lowest score out of the 10 teams competing in the rhythmic dancing event, a total of 63.21. Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue ended the day with the top score of 86.56 while Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier took fourth place with 82.72.

One thing Canadians on Twitter could agree on was Gilles and Poirier's costume choice.

Wow. I loved Paul Poirier and Piper Gilles Ice Dance to I Guess Thats Why They Call It The Blues. Go Canada! Their costumes were great, and Poitier’s moustache is pretty badass (speaking of ass! Wowza!). #Olympics #Canadian pic.twitter.com/hEkzerpQZp — Becky Blow 🇨🇦🇯🇵 (@MissBlow) February 4, 2022

Gilles & Poirier win for best costumes of the night, hands down. Bringing Elton/Carnival to Beijing. #Olympics #figureskating pic.twitter.com/dTa2CTC8DF — Jackie Pepper ✊🏽☮️🌊😷 (@Jackie_Pepper) February 4, 2022

now Gilles/Poirier know how to do an Elton John costume. can you loan it to NC for his FS? — Figure Skatech (@FSkatech) February 4, 2022

Perhaps Dieck's and Mueller's outfits were better received in Germany.

The Joker and Harley Quinn are primarily known in the comic book world as villains in the Batman universe. In addition to the Suicide Squad films, on-screen iterations of "The Joker" include a feature by that name, in which the character is played by Joaquin Phoenix, and The Dark Knight trilogy, which earned Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar win for the role.

The Beijing Winter Olympics officially began on Friday, with an electric and controversial ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest.

