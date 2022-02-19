Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

Jenise Spiteri has finally clapped back at her haters while representing Malta at the Olympics. (Photo via @jenisespiteri/Instagram)

Malta’s Jenise Spiteri’s snowboarding journey came full circle this past week, as she took the opportunity to respond to her naysayers from over 10 years ago on sports' biggest stage.

Spiteri competed in the women’s snowboard halfpipe event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but couldn’t help but reminisce on where she was 12 years ago, lamenting that she had people guaranteeing that “she will crawl home to mommy and daddy” upon pursuing a career in snowboarding.

“Twelve years ago, I moved to [Lake] Tahoe to pursue my dream of being a snowboarder, and some guys made a post talking all about how by the end of the season, ‘I guarantee she will crawl home to mommy and daddy,’” Spiteri said in a video posted to her social media.

With the world watching, the 29-year-old gave her long-awaited reply to those haters, culminating in a triumphant claim of, “Actually, I’m an Olympian.”

“I’ve waited 12 years to respond to this, and now is finally the time,” she said, holding a printout of the message.

“So, dear guys who wrote this: I am not a ‘stupid, ignorant, spoiled, trendy, blind, naive, helpless little bitch.’”

It's safe to assume the guys who gave her this bulletin-board material won't be issuing a response.

The California native is Malta’s lone athlete at these Olympic Games and was the island nation’s flag bearer at the opening ceremonies. While she did not earn any medals in Beijing, Spiteri went viral for pulling a dumpling out of her pocket mid-competition for a snack during the halfpipe qualifiers.

Spiteri decided to represent Malta after her college roommate reminded her that her grandparents emigrated from the nation in the 1940s and that she would be eligible to compete for their country. She was ultimately supported by the Maltese Olympic Committee, per NBC Sports.

