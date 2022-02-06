Winter Olympics 2022 live stream: How to watch today’s action from Beijing for FREE on TV and online in UK

The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway and after the opening weekend the action is really ramping up heading into the new week.

There is a full schedule of action to look forward to on Monday, which is day three of the Games in Beijing.

The Chinese city is making history as the first host of both Summer and Winter Olympics, having staged the latter only 14 years ago. The iconic Bird’s Nest Stadium which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies in 2008 will do so again this time around.

In total, the Games will feature 109 events across 15 disciplines in seven different sports, including seven events which will see their first ever Olympic champions crowned.

Alpine skiing is set to take centre-stage after Sunday’s men’s downhill final was pushed back to Monday because of high winds, with US superstar Mikaela Shriffin in action in the women’s giant slalom.

Plus, Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat have a mixed doubles curling semi-final coming up later in the day.

Today’s coverage and times

Today (Monday, February 7) the BBC’s coverage of the sporting action switches across BBC One and BBC Two between 23:55pm (Sunday) and 6:00pm GMT. There is also coverage on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website from 01:00am to 4:00pm GMT. Eurosport have live coverage across their two main channels from 2:00am through to 4:30pm GMT.

What time will the Beijing Winter Olympics be on in the UK?

As with Tokyo last summer, Beijing is eight hours ahead of the UK, meaning British fans face late nights and early starts if they fancy catching the action live.

Most days, the sport will start soon after midnight GMT and will usually be wrapped up by about 3pm.

Which TV channels will be showing the Olympics in the UK?

In the UK, the Games will be shared between free-to-air coverage on the BBC and subscription channel Eurosport.

The former will show more than 300 hours of action across BBC One and BBC Two, while Eurosport will offer even more extensive coverage.

Story continues

How can I stream the Olympics online?

TV licence fee-payers can stream the action for free on the BBC website and via the BBC iPlayer app, with the broadcaster offering additional streams to its TV coverage.

Eurosport subscribers can stream the action online or via the Eurosport Player app, while Discovery+ will offer every moment from every event streamed live.