'I'm starving': Chloe Kim asks media for snacks before winning historic gold medal

Becoming an Olympic champion comes with its fair share of perks: Money, fame, endorsement deals, maybe even a key to the city in your hometown.

But for 2018 gold medalist Chloe Kim, the best thing about her Olympic glory is that she never has to go through a press conference hungry ever again.

Just hours before the American would look to defend her gold medal in the women’s halfpipe final, Kim answered a reporter's question, then politely added, “also if anybody has some snacks in their pockets maybe, I’m starving.”

Then, like magic, snacks began to appear out of thin air. She was instantly handed two different kinds of bars, while an employee at the Genting Snow Park went to work on gathering her Swiss rolls and crackers.

Talk about power.

This is not the first time the 21-year-old snowboarder has made food-related Olympic news, as she went viral for tweeting that she was “hangry” while at the top of the course in Pyeongchang four years ago.

She wasn’t going to let that side of herself come out in 2022, however, and instead decided to ask the media for support. While it wasn’t a gourmet meal by any standards, it seemed to do the trick as Kim would go on to win her second Olympic gold medal in the women’s halfpipe later that day, strengthening the stranglehold she currently has over her sport. She is the only woman in history to win back-to-back golds in the event.

Two 1080s and an overall score of 94.00 in Kim’s first run would be more than enough to hold off all other challengers in the final, even with each being given three attempts apiece. At just 21, she is already arguably the most dominant women’s snowboarder the world has ever seen.

She also could just be getting started, as this year’s silver medalist, Spain’s Queralt Castellet is 11 years older than Kim and proves that it’s possible to compete at the highest level into your 30s.

For the American superstar, that could mean at least a couple more Olympic gold medals and a lot more free snacks.

