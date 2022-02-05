Canada's Isabelle Weidemann wins bronze in women's 3,000m speed skating at Beijing Games

Canadian Isabelle Weidemann skated for 3:58.64 in the women's 3,000m event at the Beijing Olympic Games. (Getty)

Canada has its first medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.

Isabelle Weidemann won bronze in the women's 3,000-metre event on Saturday. Canada has its first medal at the Olympics.

Weidemann posted an impressive time of 3:58.64, finishing behind Dutch Irene Schouten and Italian Francesca Lollobrigida, who captured gold and silver respectively.

Prior to the Olympics, Weidemann lamented the fact that she had a poor track record in the month of February and that the Olympics were her chance to change that.

She has had her eyes set on medalling at these Olympic games for the past four years.

"The last four years I've had this goal of going to the Olympics and performing by best," Weidemann told CBC's Devin Heroux. "I want to feel I skated my absolute best."

The 26-year-old entered the competition as one of the favourites, having climbed the podium at the 3,000-metre World Cup stops in Poland, Norway and Calgary. Weidemann will also compete in the 5,000-metre and the 2,400-metre team pursuit alongside teammates Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais.

In her first Olympic Games, Maltais posted the 12th-best time with a 4:04.27 mark. Blondin finished in 14th place in the 3,000 metres with a time of 4:06.40.

This is only Weidemann's second Olympic Games. She placed fourth, six and seventh in her three events at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.

The Ottawa native is the first Canadian woman to medal in long track speed skating since Vancouver 2010. She is also the third Canadian woman to earn an Olympic medal at that distance, accompanying Cindy Klassen and Kristina Groves, who were also bronze medalists.

Schouten of the Netherlands won gold with an Olympic record time of 3:56.93, while Italy’s Lollobrigida earned silver in 3:58.06.

Weidemann's bronze to kick off an eventful day officially put Canada on the medal board in Beijing.

