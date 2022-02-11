Canada trucks Sweden to advance to Beijing Olympics women's hockey semifinal

It was a breeze for Canada in the first leg of the knockout phase of the Beijing Olympics.

Brianne Jenner and Sarah Filler each scored hat tricks, while Marie Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse had four assists, as Canada thumped Sweden 11-0 to advance to the semifinal at the 2022 Winter Games.

A bit of a surprise starter, Emerance Maschmeyer made 11 stops to record her second victory in as many starts at the tournament. It's expected that Ann-Renee Desbiens will be back in the net for the semifinal.

Here are the important details from the win.

Team Canada cruised past Sweden to reach the Beijing Olympics semifinals in the women's hockey event. (Getty)

Under the radar

It can be hard to play with superstars. I wouldn't suggest this is a hypothesis backed by science, but the brains of the best players in the world often operate on a different level, rendering them incompatible with some who can't think the game the same way and, instead, more suitable for others one might not necessarily expect. That's why in the past we've seen players brought into major competitions based on existing chemistry with one of the game's great players.

But Brianne Jenner isn't one of those ride-alongs. She's a tremendous player who just happens to form an incredible partnership with Marie-Philip Poulin.

All tournament long, Jenner has done those small, superstar-facilitating things for Poulin and Canada, and has been constantly rewarded for it. She's flown way under the radar in terms of production and importance, scoring well over a goal per game in the tournament. She wasted no time adding to that total with her sixth goal and ninth point in five games after claiming the ice-breaker in Friday's quarterfinal win over Sweden.

Starting off HOT 🔥



Brianne Jenner nets her sixth goal of #Beijing2022 and it's 1-0 for Canada pic.twitter.com/211EceLktS — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 11, 2022

It's not flashy, but the goal is a tremendous example of what she's done best in Beijing. A constant outlet or target for her teammates, Jenner made herself available for high-danger scoring chances twice on the shift before slipping the puck into the net.

Story continues

Jenner used the same formula — or spatial awareness — to strike twice more in the game for her second hat trick in China.

Superstars need a hand, and Jenner has managed to arguably out-shine Poulin so far while providing it.

Prodigious totals

Lopsided results are going to lead to some special numbers, and Canada is racking them up so far in Beijing.

Tournament leaders Natalie Spooner, Sarah Fillier, Sarah Nurse and, of course, Poulin and Jenner continued their statistical assaults, combining for 16 points in the victory.

Fillier and Jenner seem to have their own internal competition rolling. They went back and forth with goals, temporarily holding and ceding the solo lead before hat tricks landed their overall totals at eight apiece. Meanwhile, Nurse and Poulin earned a temporary co-share for the tournament lead in points with four apiece in the game, before Spooner pulled back ahead at 13 with a late assist.

So much for the slow start for Canada's captain. After her most productive game, Poulin is, along with Spooner, just two assists shy of matching the record set by Hayley Wickenheiser for helpers at a single Olympics.

Breaking down a 'B'

It wouldn't be a column on the Canadian Women's Hockey Team at the Olympics without a comparison to the United States. And if we're grading performances based on quarterfinal form, the leg up rests decidedly with the Canadians.

For these countries, the quarterfinal is about avoiding the figurative sweat. It's about front-running, slotting it into cruise control, and preserving themselves for the medal-round games to come. Four goals in the first period and five more in the second versus the Swedes certainly accomplished that for Canada.

On the flip side, it wasn't so easy for the Americans. Shut out by Czech netminder Klara Peslarova for the first half of the game, the U.S. women had to dig deep in a come-from-behind victory to advance to the semifinal. It took them over 46 minutes to establish their first lead.

What this means, beyond the Czechs having superior goaltending compared to the Swedes, I'm not so sure. However, it seems goals have been easier to come by for the Canadians, both in their head-to-head with the Americans and versus lesser competition, so far in the tournament. It seems entirely possible that the ease with which they produce offence will be the key, and ultimately fate-deciding, difference between the teams in Beijing.

Perhaps the U.S. can win the rematch on volume, but not by trading chances. At least it seems that way through five games apiece.

More from Yahoo Sports