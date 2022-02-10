BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games

JUYONGGUAN, China (AP) — Beijing's famous landmarks are, for the most, part, outside the Olympic bubble, including the Great Wall, the ultimate symbol of Chinese history and strength.

A group of 60 athletes and journalists were given an opportunity to visit a section of the wall, making them among the few Olympic visitors able to bypass the virtual tours and cardboard cutouts of the wall in the Olympics media center and experience the real thing.

The group climbed the ancient steps of the Juyong Pass, just outside Beijing, a small taste of China outside the bubble that was made possible by closing off portion of the wall during their visit, in keeping with the strict COVID-19 protocols imposed by the government.

Stretching thousands of miles along the crests of ridgelines and mountaintops, the wall has stood as a barrier protecting the Chinese capital for more than 2,000 years. It stood through dynasties and discoveries. And now, it has seen two Olympics.

For those lucky enough to get on the bus for Wednesday's tour, the rough-hewn stone and dramatic vistas offered a stark contrast to the sterilized, modernized version of China on display inside the Olympic loop, where robots do everything from dunking fries in oil to scuttling around, collecting trash.

The country is expert in powerful gestures, whether through dazzling displays of light and fireworks during the opening ceremony, or a wall constructed over centuries through the labors of millions. And while cooking robots may be flashy, nothing compares to the grandeur of the Great Wall.

___

Ragan Clark is a New-York based AP journalist on assignment in Beijing for the Winter Olympics. Follow her on Twitter at @raganclark.

Ragan Clark, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Olympic Live: Valieva practices amid banned substance report

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women’s figure skating, practiced Thursday, hours after reports that she tested positive for a banned substance. Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Beijing Games, the Russian newspaper RBC reported. The sample was reportedly obtained before Valieva won the European championship last mo

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • GLIMPSES: Connections forged in shared chills at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She was standing alone, bundled against the cold, as the bus doors swung open at the remotest mountain site of the Beijing Olympics. Her job was to point visiting journalists where to go — not that they had many options in these locked-down games. All you could see behind the mask were her eyes and gold-tinted hair, and then only barely. The plastic face shield she wore to protect against the coronavirus had fogged up and frosted over in the frigid air of Zhangjiakou. Foreign visi

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

    Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

  • Canada's Laurie Blouin narrowly misses podium in women's snowboard slopestyle

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Before Zoi Sadowski-Synnott could get up from the snow after her gold-medal winning slopestyle run, she was tackled back to the ground by the two women she had just beat. Julia Marino of the United States and Australia's Tess Coady hugged the New Zealander, and when Sadowski-Synnott's final score was announced, all 12 snowboarders in the final mobbed her, forming a large group hug, dancing in a circle at the bottom of the hill at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park. Quebec City's

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac