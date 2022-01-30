Beijing sees Covid cases spike ahead of Winter Olympics

Daniel Keane
·2 min read
A health worker (L) takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus on a snowy day in Beijing (AFP via Getty Images)
A health worker (L) takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus on a snowy day in Beijing (AFP via Getty Images)

Beijing has seen a spike in Covid cases just days before the beginning of the Winter Olympics.

The Chinese capital recorded 20 infections on Sunday – the highest daily toll in 18 months.

Local authorities announced that areas of the city would be locked down in response to the jump in infections, with all residents to be tested.

Separately, a further 34 new Covid infections were detected among Olympics-related personnel, including Poland’s track medal hopeful Natalia Maliszewska.

Of those, 13 were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Saturday while 11 were people already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates event personnel from the public.

The loop allows Games participants to move freely between their accommodations and Olympic venues on official transport, but they are not allowed to move freely in the city.

China has imposed some of the world’s strictest regulations as part of its ‘Zero Covid’ policy, which seeks to eliminate all transmission of the virus. Olympic athletes and others must fly directly into Beijing on charter flights as all international flights remain cancelled.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Anne would not be attending the Winter Olympics.

A palace spokesman said in a statement: “The Princess Royal is disappointed she will not be able to attend the IOC meetings in Beijing ahead of the winter Olympics this year, nor the Games themselves.

“This is due to the flight and Covid travel restriction difficulties in getting to and from the Games without losing too much of her busy work schedule at home.

“Her Royal Highness sends her best wishes for the Games to the British athletes and supporting officials.”

In December, Boris Johnson announced that ministers would not attend the event in an “effective” boycott over Beijing’s human rights record.

The prime minister told MPs: “There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. No ministers are expected to attend, and no officials.”

