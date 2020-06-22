Beijing reports nine new cases suggesting wholesale market cluster is now under control

People wearing face masks queue to take a swab test during mass testing - NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

China reported a decline in domestic Covid-19 cases in Beijing on Monday since last week's spike in cases, suggesting the latest outbreak has been brought under control.

Health authorities in the Chinese capital found nine new local infection cases on Sunday, down from 22 new cases a day earlier after authorities relentlessly traced and contained the outbreak that was traced back to a food market.

Beijing has increased its Covid-19 testing capacity since the outbreak. The city added 30 more screening centres to 124 citywide. The capital can now handle up to 230,000 sample tests daily from a previous 100,000 samples a day.

Beijing will see a "cliff-like" drop in new cases in the current coronavirus outbreak by the end of this week, a Chinese health expert said over the weekend.

"If you control the source, and cut the chain of transmission, the number will have a cliff-like drop," Wu Hao, a disease control expert from the National Health Commission, told state television in an interview aired on Sunday night.

Millions in Beijing have had their daily lives upended by the resurgence of the disease over the past 11 days, with some fearing the city is headed for a lockdown.

Beijing is not headed for a "flood-like" lockdown, unlike early efforts in Wuhan when little was known about the virus, Wu said, adding lockdown procedures have been more targeted this time.

Health authorities have screened Beijing residents for the virus to stop the spread of the disease. In the capital’s far eastern Tongzhou district, 12,000 postal workers and people who deliver food were tested for the virus in two days.

Officials collected over 230,000 nucleic tests over the weekend in the city’s Chaoyang district, with a sports arena and an art gallery used as testing sites.

The city of 21.5 million people is under a partial lockdown, with residents from areas with high numbers of infections banned from leaving the city. Some housing compounds were sealed as authorities raced to contain the outbreak. As of June 20, about 2.3 million people have been tested.

To control the spread of the virus, Beijing has so far designated four neighbourhoods as high-risk and 37 as medium-risk.

In medium-risk neighbourhoods, people can leave and enter, subject to temperature checks and registration, but apartment blocks with two confirmed cases or more are totally locked down. In high-risk neighbourhoods, an entire residential compound is locked down if there is even one infection in the community.