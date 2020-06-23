Beijing reports 13 new COVID-19 cases for June 22 vs nine a day earlier

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Beijing's municipal health authority reported on Tuesday 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city for June 22, up from nine a day earlier.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. So far, 249 people in the city have been infected in the outbreak.





(Reporting by Colin Qian, Judy Hua and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)