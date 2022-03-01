Beijing Paralympics to Start on Friday — What to Know About the Games amid Ukraine Invasion

Stephanie Wenger
·3 min read
paralympics
paralympics

With the Games just days away, the International Paralympic Committee confirmed on Tuesday that 20 athletes from Ukraine will arrive in Beijing in time for Friday's Paralympics Opening Ceremony.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, there were concerns that Paralympians would not be able to travel safely to China. However, IPC spokesperson Craig Spence told the Associated Press that Ukraine's team was expected to arrive on Wednesday ahead of the Games.

"Part of the team is in one place, part is in another. I hope that today we will unite and get to the airport and go to Beijing together," said Ukrainian Disabled Sports Committee spokesperson Natalia Garach told the BBC on Tuesday.

She added, "The team is not in Ukraine. We will not tell where we are."

RELATED: The Beijing Paralympics Are in Less Than 100 Days — What to Know and What to Expect

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee — as well as the Canadian and British Paralympic committees — have called for athletes from Russia and Belarus to be banned from the Paralympics amid the invasion.

"As the world watches in horror while Russia brazenly attacks the innocent people and athletes of Ukraine, this is the only acceptable action to be taken until peace is restored," the USOPC said in a statement.

The IPC has not announced a decision on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus and plans to discuss it at a board meeting on Wednesday, according to NBC Sports. "We need to make a decision based on our constitution and the values we stand for," IPC president Andrew Parsons told the BBC.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week, according to the Ukraine government. The attack is still evolving, but explosions and airstrikes have been reported. The invasion has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of citizens, with at least 150,000 Ukrainians fleeing the country for safety, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED: A Timeline of How Russia Began Invading Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, resulting in economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region.

With Russia's participation still in question, there will be over 700 Paralympians taking part in this year's Games across 78 medal events, according to NBC Olympics.

RELATED: The Tokyo Paralympics Are Underway! See the Most Incredible Photos from the Opening Ceremony

The Paralympians will compete in six different sports including alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, sled hockey, snowboarding, and wheelchair curling.

Earlier this month, the USOPC announced the 67-member 2022 U.S. Paralympic Team, including two guides for visually impaired athletes, that will compete in Beijing.

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Previews
Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics - Previews

Zhe Ji/Getty

RELATED: Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann and Husband Jay Snyder Open Up About Their Fertility Journey

"We have an incredible group of 67 talented athletes ready to make their mark at the Paralympic Winter Games," said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. "Thanks to countless years of preparation, unparalleled coverage and support from our partners, Team USA is ready showcase to the world that the 2022 Games will be an event they don't want to miss."

The U.S. Paralympic Team features 39 returning Paralympians, including two six-time Paralympians, Nordic skiers Oksana Masters and Aaron Pike, and one five-time Paralympian, alpine skier Laurie Stephens.

Alpine skiers Danelle Umstead and Jasmin Bambur and sled hockey player Josh Pauls will compete in their fourth Paralympic Games.

To learn more about all the Paralympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Paralympics, beginning March 4, on NBC.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

